“We condemn in the strongest terms the latest provocation by Israel, holding its weekly [cabinet meeting] in the tunnels beneath Al-Aqsa Mosque Compound in occupied East Al-Quds”.

Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu took the unusual step Sunday of convening his Cabinet at a sensitive Jerusalemholy site, spurring howls of protest by Palestinians who claim the area where it is located for the capital of a future state.

Dozens of Israeli settlers stormed, on Sunday morning, Al-Aqsa Mosque compound from Mughrabi Gate, under heavy guard from Israeli special police, in a clear deliberate violation of its sanctity on the second day of the holy month of Ramadan.

“The [Israeli] occupation’s government decided as the month of Ramadan started and coinciding with the 50th anniversary of the military occupation of Palestine, to send a message to our people and the worldwide community and that is to continue to violate the global law”. However, at no point were the parliamentarians beneath the actual Temple Mount, known to Jews Arabs as Haram al-Sharif.

The plan would see a former railway station in west Tel Aviv linked by cable auto to the Old City in east Tel Aviv, occupied by Israel in 1967 and later annexed in a move never recognised by the global community.

“The Government of Israel made the right decision today to make Judaism’s holiest site, the Western Wall, accessible to people with disabilities by voting to build an elevator and passageway”, said Jay Ruderman, president of the Ruderman Family Foundation, in a statement.

He said some countries have even encouraged Israel to get away without punishment instead of forcing it to abide by law and global charters.

Netanyahu’s cabinet often hold their weekly meetings away from the Knesset. “We will establish a special new cable auto tourism project starting from The First Station Complex to Dung Gate”, he said, “we will approve building an elevator to the Western Wall making it handicapped accessible”. Over the next few days, 17 Israelis and 100 Palestinians were killed in intense fighting.