Ivanka Trump, Jared Kushner taking ‘heads down’ approach

“Jared is doing a great job for the country”, he said.

CNN political analyst Chris Cillizza also said he doesn’t believe Kushner was “lone-wolfing” it at the time, but was following orders from his father-in-law or Michael Flynn, who would later be booted as Trump’s national security advisor over his ties to Russian Federation. “He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars”.

Trump believed he was facing more of a communications problem than a legal one, despite the intensifying inquiries, one person familiar with his thinking told the AP.

He was “both charming and boorish”, The Washington Post wrote – deferential to the king of Saudi Arabia but appearing to shove a Balkan prime minister out of the way to get a better spot for a North Atlantic Treaty Organisation photo op. Trump, when he returned to Washington, quickly assailed news media reports of White House turmoil linked to investigations of his aides and their ties to Russian Federation.

However, his own administration has often insisted on anonymity with the media – notably when the White House organized a defensive interview with two unnamed “senior administration officials” during one of the president’s early crises.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media”, Trump tweeted. “#FakeNews is the enemy!” he tweeted at 8:45 a.m. Sunday.

Kushner’s connection with the Russian Federation probe was alleged in a Washington Post report while Trump was on a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe.

Meanwhile, a parade of senior administration officials tried to downplay the story, saying it was not all that unusual to establish “back-channel” ties with a foreign government.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Sunday that he was not troubled by Jared Kushner’s reported attempts to establish a back-channel with Russian Federation. “I would not be concerned about it”.

“It’s both normal in my opinion and acceptable”, he told ABC News on Sunday.

“Any channel of communication, back or otherwise, with a country like Russian Federation is a good thing“, Kelly said.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Kushner discussed the possibility of setting up secret and secure communications between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin during a December 2016 meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

The White House is bracing for the upcoming congressional testimony of former Federal Bureau of Investigation chief James Comey.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly, the lone Trump official representing the administration on Sunday public affairs shows, broadly characterized reports that Kushner might have sought such back-channel communications as “a good thing”. He wouldn’t be the leaker, since he wouldn’t have leaked this or other information about the Russian investigations.

Kushner was reportedly joined by Michael Flynn, who would resign, after just 24 days as Trump’s national security adviser following reports that he secretly spoke with Kislyak about sanctions and lied about it.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, described the latest allegations involving Kushner as “serious” and called for a thorough investigation.