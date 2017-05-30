James Bond star Roger Moore dies

Following the sad news of Roger’s passing, a host of former James Bonds, led by Sir Sean Connery, paid tribute to the star.

“It is with a heavy heart that we must announce our loving father, Sir Roger Moore, has passed away today in Switzerland after a short but fearless battle with cancer”, his children said in a statement Tuesday.

“We are all devastated“, Deborah, Geoffrey and Christian said.

He enjoyed worldwide popularity not just for his acting filmography, but also philanthropic work.

Roger Moore, playing the title role of secret service agent 007, James Bond, is shown on location in England in 1972.

Caroline, who played Naomi in The Spy Who Loved Me in 1977, remembered the star, saying: “Bond always has his way”.

Daniel kept things simple with his post on the @007 Twitter account, sharing a picture of himself with Roger alongside the caption: “Nobody Does It Better – love Daniel”.

Current Bond, Daniel Craig, made a brief but poignant tribute.

“Thank you Pops for being you, and for being so very special to so many people“.

Perhaps, one of Roger Moore’s most popular James Bond films is the 1983 film Octopussy for which he travelled to India to shoot certain scenes.

“In real life, he was a genuine hero working as a UNICEF Goodwill Ambassador for many years dedicating his life to alleviating the suffering of children all over the world“.

Moore penned two books about his time as Bond as well as two autobiographies, including “My Word is My Bond: The Autobiography”, which was peppered with anecdotes about his encounters with other stars and his memories of his time in Hollywood. He was happy to hear it, and he had a chuckle and said “Well, I don’t remember but I’m glad you got to meet James Bond“.