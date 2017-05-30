James, Cavs enter NBA Finals as underdogs against Golden State

James, though, can’t run or hide. In addition, James already has three NBA Finals MVPs and three championships under his belt. After all, he has slayed behemoths before.

Is this the biggest challenge of his career? But after Durant was voted the 2014 MVP, James probably figured those days had come to an end. “Obviously, I mean, I’ve played against four hall of famers as well too with Manu [Ginobili], Kawhi [Leonard], Tony [Parker] and Timmy D [Tim Duncan] on the same team“.”We’re definitely disappointed”.

And then, nearly as if he was trying to remind himself that he’s got three championship rings and is frightful in his own right, James recalled other fearsome postseason opponents – San Antonio and Boston. I think my messaging is important and we’ve found the right balance between, ok, I’ll help out here but I’m not going to be on the sidelines during the game and Mike and the rest of the staff have done a great job. “Those guys are going to challenge me, they’re going to challenge our ballclub.”(It’s about) locking in and being a part of something special.

“This is a high-powered team“.

James even brought up the Boston Celtics teams he battled in the playoffs, both as a member of Cleveland and Miami, which featured Ray Allen, Kevin Garnett, Paul Pierce, Rajon Rondo and head coach Doc Rivers.

That has left Mike Brown, twice fired by the Cavs and James’ coach in Cleveland from 2005-10, as Golden State’s bench boss.

National Basketball Association superstar LeBron James recently surpassed one of the astonishing accomplishments in National Basketball Association history – Michael Jordan’s all-time playoffs scoring record.

After the Warriors added Kevin Durant to their roster last summer, a championship duel between the Warriors and the Cavs has been predicted and highly anticipated.

Golden State, unbeaten this postseason at 12-0 with sweeps of Houston, Utah and San Antonio, hosts the defending champion Cleveland Cavaliers in Games 1 and 2 on Thursday and Sunday.

So the Cavaliers shouldn’t be bothered much by playing on the road, especially given how they won Game 5 and Game 7 in Golden State a year ago and given how they drubbed the Celtics by 13, 44 and 33 points in Boston in the Eastern Conference Finals. They were boring because some of the teams in it just weren’t very good.

“When you’re prepared and you do the best you can do and you put it out there on the floor, you’ve just got to live with the results”, Lue said. “It’s the right thing to do”. “It makes it even more risky when you integrate that talent, those skills, with those guys”. Past year he carried his team back from the brink as the Cavs became the first team to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven NBA Finals and win the title. In the playoffs, the Warriors have averaged 188.3 points per game, making 50 percent of field goals taken and going 38 percent from behind the three-point line.

All that said, Las Vegas oddsmakers have Golden State the heavy favorites (those odds are a reflection of what the betting public thinks).

What does matter is that the 32-year-old is having one of his finest postseasons, and the Cavs are jelling the way they did at this time last year.

While repeatedly complimenting the Golden State Warriors, who beat the Cavs in the 2015 Finals and lost to them in the 2016 Finals, James also didn’t hesitate to say, “I feel good about our chances”.