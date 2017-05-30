James passes Jordan as NBA’s all-time playoff scoring leader

The Cavaliers basically conceded the East’s top seed to the Celtics at the end of the regular season by opting to rest its starters in advance of the playoffs.

James went into Game 5 of the Eastern Conference finals needing 28 points to surpass Jordan’s record of 5,987 postseason points.

There were two firsts in last night’s Eastern Conference championship game.

The Celtics did their best to keep up, but the consistent outside shooting, bench scoring and defense they relied on to stun Cleveland in Game 3 wasn’t there Thursday night. Irving was able to stay on the floor and finish the game, scoring a career playoff-high 42 points. He reached the milestone late in the third quarter with a three-point shot.

So it’s worth noting that James needed 33 more games to surpass Jordan, but he took the record at a younger age – James is 32 and Jordan was 35. But even then, the Cavs still would be in the driver’s seat, up 3-2 in the best-of-seven series.

The win sets up a third consecutive match-up with Western Conference champion Golden State, the team it beat in the finals last season to claim the franchise’s first championship.

It is the seventh successive year James has led his team to the finals, with four straight appearances for the Miami Heat preceding his return to Cleveland in 2014.

But the big question remains: Who is the greatest?

Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James has moved past Hall of Famer Michael Jordan as the leading scorer in National Basketball Association playoff history.

After ousting Boston, James was full of praise for Jordan, saying His Airness was “almost like a god” to him when he was growing up.