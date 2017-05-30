Jared Kushner allegations are not normal, not usual

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly on Sunday brushed off reported attempts by President Trump’s son-in-law to set up a back channel communication with Russian Federation as no big deal.

Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said Sunday that he was not troubled by Jared Kushner’s reported attempts to establish a back-channel with Russian Federation.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies”, Trump tweeted. He is reported to have done so before Trump assumed the presidency, so would have been a private citizen at the time.

Trump called his maiden trip overseas a “home run”, but while the White House had hoped it would serve as a reset, attention on the Russian Federation probe has only increased.

On the bombing investigation Trump said: “British Prime Minister May was very angry that the info the United Kingdom gave to USA about Manchester was leaked”.

On Saturday White House national security adviser H.R. McMaster suggested such communications might be typical, saying the back channel communications the administration has with a number of countries allow for “discreet” communication.

The administration had hoped Trump’s nine-day turn in the global spotlight would offer a respite from relentless coverage – marked by an endless barrage of explosive revelations – of an ever-widening probe into Russian meddling in last year’s election and possible collusion by the Trump campaign.

Trump has not directly addressed the allegations of the secret line to Moscow, but took to Twitter after his return to Washington to dismiss White House leaks as “fabricated lies” and “fake news”.

Contacts between Trump associates and Russian officials during the campaign coincided with what USA intelligence agencies concluded was a Kremlin effort through computer hacking, fake news and propaganda to boost Trump’s chances of winning the White House.

The White House pledged to find whoever was responsible for leaked information and prosecute them.

His comments were echoed by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

“It’s both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable”, Kelly said.

“Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are maybe not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing”, he said.

Rep. Adam Schiff described the reports as “very concerning”.

Kelly said the back channel may not have been nefarious.

Reports in the USA say investigators believe he has relevant information, but is not necessarily suspected of a crime.

“We’re chasing our tails as a nation when it comes to the Russians”, Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN.

Though he had not seen evidence of collusion when he stepped down on January 20, Clapper said all the signs made an FBI investigation not only appropriate but necessary.