Jared Kushner and Ivanka Trump

John McCain is not pleased about reports that Jared Kushner proposed setting up a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin.

“He needs to answer for what was happening at the time“, Booker said. And while Trump administration officials often speak on the record to the media, they almost as often speak only on background as so-called “senior administration officials”, faceless voices praising Trump without being able to be held accountable for what they said.

Trump has not directly addressed the allegations of the secret line to Moscow, but took to Twitter after his return to Washington to dismiss White House leaks as “fabricated lies” and “fake news”.

“The last few days have also shown me that the times when we could completely rely on others are to some extent over”, Merkel said in a speech at a climate conference in Berlin on Monday, echoing her language of the day before.

In what may be a response to such probing, Trump unleashed a series of aggressive tweets yesterday which accused USA media of fabricating the “leaks” which have plagued his administration.

In another tweet, he posted: “Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names it is very possible that those sources don’t exist but are made up by fake news writers”.

The FBI is interested in the details of Kushner’s meeting with Kislyak, a meeting that the White House first disclosed in March. The newspaper cited anonymous USA officials who were briefed on intelligence reports on intercepted Russian communications.

USA media have reported that Trump had pressed Comey in meetings and phone calls to pull back on the investigation.

Flynn served briefly as Trump’s national security adviser before being fired in February. A source told CNN the channel was meant to discuss military operations in Syria and other matters.

Sally Yates, the former acting attorney general, told Congress this month that the deception left Flynn vulnerable to being blackmailed by the Russians. Christianna May-Kelly, center, is supported by family members as she cries after answering reporters questions outside her parents’ home in Brookhaven, Miss., Sunday, May 28, 2017. He remains an influential confidant within the White House as does his wife, Ivanka Trump. Gorkov was trained by Russia’s Federal Security Service (FSB).

Former US intelligence officials have told Business Insider’s Natasha Bertrand that if Kushner did try to establish a backchannel to Russian Federation without going through the conventional US intelligence paths, it would be “off the map”, “explosive”, and “extremely risky”. Separately, he told Fox News: “Any time you have channels of communication with a country, particularly one like Russian Federation, I wouldn’t criticise it”.