Jared Kushner defended by Trump amid ‘secret Russia line’ questions

So what did Trump do upon returning to his embattled White House?

However, a former head of the US National Security Agency harshly condemned Mr Kushner’s alleged effort to set up a secret communications line.

After returning late Saturday from his first foreign trip as president, Trump geared up to combat concerns over his advisers’ ties to Russian Federation, including explosive reports about Jared Kushner, his indispensable aide-de-camp.

It’s been just a few days since news surfaced that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the role Kushner held during the campaign and transition, including his contacts with Russian officials, his role in the campaign’s data analytics operation, and his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names.

Jared Kushner and Russia’s ambassador to Washington discussed the possibility of setting up a secret and secure communications channel between Trump’s transition team and the Kremlin, using Russian diplomatic facilities in an apparent move to shield their pre-inauguration discussions from monitoring, according to USA officials briefed on intelligence reports.

Fake news – a mantra of Trump’s campaign and presidency.

White House Senior Advisor Jared Kushner listens during President Donald Trump’s joint news conference with German Chancellor Angela Merkel in the East Room of the White House in Washington, March 17.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies”, Trump tweeted. While Trump was overseas, US news media accounts said that Kushner, who is married to Trump’s daughter Ivanka, another of his White advisers, tried to set up a secret channel of communications with Moscow officials in the weeks before Trump took office in late January. Kushner spoke with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to the USA, about creating the secret line to make it easier to hold sensitive discussions about the conflict in Syria, according to a person familiar with the discussions.

Trump said he was thinking of “this Russian Federation thing” as he ousted Comey, who was in the fourth year of a 10-year term as head of the country’s top criminal investigative agency.

Mr Trump had earlier taken to Twitter to vent his frustrations with the “fake news media”.

In a statement given to the New York Times, Mr Trump praised the “great job” Mr Kushner is doing.

Kelly said he was not sure whether the reports that Kushner had proposed using Russian diplomatic facilities for such communications were true. The conversation was relayed by Kislyak to Moscow and intercepted by US intelligence officials, according to USA officials briefed on the reports.

Kushner, 36, a real estate developer with no previous government experience, had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with the Russian ambassador to the United States during and after the 2016 presidential campaign, seven current and former USA officials have told Reuters.

Until now, officials known to be under scrutiny, including former National Security Adviser Michael Flynn and ex-campaign chief Paul Manafort, have been exiled from Trump’s orbit.

“But for people associated with the campaign after that campaign has ended and where the Russians during that campaign were helping you, to try to establish a back channel and hide it from your own government, that’s a serious allegation”, he said.

In the days that followed, Trump allegedly made several snarky remarks about Kushner’s family, the Times reported citing two aides.

“He has no recollection of the calls as described”.

While overseas, Trump’s longtime lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, joined a still-forming legal team to help the president shoulder the intensifying investigations into Russian interference in the election and his associates’ potential involvement.