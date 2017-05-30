Jared Kushner didn’t suggest Russian communications channel in meeting, source says

Back from a nine-day trip to the Middle East and Europe, Trump on Sunday immediately sought to dismiss the reports.

Trump also wrote that “many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies”.

The Wall Street Journal reported this week that a legal team may review Trump’s tweets before they are sent out, while the New York Times said the president has been urged by staff to stop tweeting.

The President has publicly come out in support of Mr Kushner, saying: “I have total confidence in him”. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars.

The White House faces mounting questions about potential ties between Russian Federation and Trump’s presidential campaign, which are also the subject of criminal and congressional investigations. The FBI and several congressional committees are now investigating contacts between Trump aides and Russian officials.

Lawyers and public relations experts are being recruited, the Associated Press reported Sunday, as new revelations surface about Moscow’s interference and possible improper dealings with the Trump campaign and associates. The White House did not acknowledge any other contacts between Kushner and Russian officials. He met separately last December – after the election but before Trump assumed office – with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to Washington, and Sergey Gorkov, the head of the government-owned Vnesheconombank, which has been subject to USA sanctions because of its role in Russia’s occupation of a part of Ukraine.

Kushner made his secret communications proposal on December 1 or 2 at Trump Tower in NY, according to intercepts of Russian communications reviewed by United States officials, the Post reported late Friday.

USA intelligence operatives reportedly learned about Kushner’s interest in backchannel talks through communications that Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak had with Moscow.

– Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) May 28, 2017 Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names. “#FakeNews is the enemy!”

Schiff did agree with H.R. McMaster that there is theoretically nothing wrong with backchannel communications “in the abstract”, but clearly Schiff feels the context and content of such discussions are important.

Lieut Gen HR McMaster, Mr Trump’s national security adviser, has defended the practice of setting up communications contacts outside normal diplomatic channels, telling reporters on Saturday that they were a regular practice in global affairs.

The homeland security secretary was specifically talking about information leaked relating to the bombing in Manchester, but the comments had broader implications under a presidency that has been either implicated in or the victim of numerous leaks of sensitive information.

Kelly said that such back channels would be considered “both normal… and acceptable”. “It’s not a bad thing to have multiple communication lines to any government”.

But the U.S. Rep. Adam Schiff (D-California), the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, is very concerned.

“If you’re going to create a back channel that relies exclusively on the Russian communications and apparatus, that’s a really serious issue”, added Mark Lowenthal, a former Central Intelligence Agency assistant director.

The Post reported that Kislyak was taken aback by the suggestion of allowing an American to use Russian communications gear at its embassy or consulate – a proposal that would have carried security risks for Moscow as well for as the Trump team.

Police in Manchester said they would stop sharing information with their US counterparts after photos appearing to show remnants from the bomb were published by The New York Times.

It’s been just a few days since news surfaced that the Federal Bureau of Investigation is looking into the role Kushner held during the campaign and transition, including his contacts with Russian officials, his role in the campaign’s data analytics operation, and his relationship with former national security adviser Michael Flynn.

“We re chasing our tails as a nation when it comes to the Russians”, US Senator Lindsey Graham told CNN.