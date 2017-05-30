Jason Chaffetz expected to leave office June 30

“As you know, after careful consideration and long discussion with my wife, Julie, we agree the time has come for us to move on from this part of our life”, Chaffetz wrote in a letter posted on his social media.

A top Utah state lawmaker says that U.S. Rep. Jason Chaffetz is expected to leave office by the end of June.

Chaffetz says turning 50 in March was a turning point for him, causing him to reevaluate his life and the amount of time he was spending away from his family. Chaffetz also told constituents, “We feel my time in congress has been well spent, but it now seems the right time to turn the page”.

As committee chair, Mr. Chaffetz leads the House panel that investigates waste, fraud, abuse or mismanagement in the executive branch.

He has not ruled out running for another office, such as Utah governor. Mr. Chaffetz’s departure casts uncertainty into what is next for the committee’s investigations.

He rescinded his endorsement of Trump previous year after recordings surfaced of the reality show star bragging about groping women, with Chaffetz saying he couldn’t look his teenage daughter in the eye and support Trump. “No”, the President said emphatically when asked about Comey and Flynn.

Chaffetz, a former kicker for the Mormon-owned Brigham Young University football team, was first elected to the U.S. House of Representatives in 2008. As the Salt Lake Tribune reported, Gov. Gary Herbert wants an expedited special election, in which voters determine both the party primaries and the general. “I think he’d be very good at it, but if he doesn’t, I’ll consider it then”. “There have been so many lies and so many contradictions, so I’m hoping that the chairman will issue subpoenas”. “I hope whoever takes his place will do better than he did at a proper investigation of all that garbage with ties to Russian Federation”.

As Chaffetz told NBC’s viewers, “You can argue that he probably shouldn’t”.

“His work will leave a lasting impression in the halls of Congress, and his impact will never be forgotten”, he said.