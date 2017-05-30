Jason Kokrak: Kokrak dips to solo 4th at Nelson with 70

While his 18-foot birdie putt on the first playoff hole Sunday stopped just short, Horschel won with a par when Jason Day pulled his 4-foot par putt left and past the hole.

For Horschel it was the fourth PGA title win of his career and he was delighted to overcome several bouts of nerves to take the victory.

“I don’t want to win like that”, he told CBS analyst Peter Kostis after the tournament.

Horschel’s two-putt birdie on the par-5 16th moved him back into a tie for the lead with Day while Hahn’s par on the hole all but ended his chances.

Horschel, who came into the tournament having missed four consecutive cuts, began the day a shot behind overnight leader John Hahn.

Hahn was leading alone again for the first time since the second hole, by one stroke over his playing partners, after making a 15-foot birdie off the fringe at the 312-yard 11th hole to go to 13 under.

American Horschel shot a final-round one-under 69 in tough conditions to finish the tournament at 12 under on Sunday.

“I haven’t played here in five years”, said Horschel. To have won as many majors on this tour as he has is outstanding, obviously, and a thrill for me. “I wish I would have made a couple more putts today …”

Day had shot a final-round two-under par 68.

“I only had one top 10 up to this point”. Day, in some ways, got what he was looking for, too: His game to resurface before the heart of the major championship season. Grade for both: A+.

“Do I have as much talent as Dustin Johnson and Rory McIlory? No”. But he shot 72 on Saturday and closed with a 70 to get to 10 under. “It was exactly where I wanted to hit it”, said Hahn.

“You know what, [it] just shows that things are coming together”, he said. “‘You know what, we’re going to go next week to Dallas, to the Byron Nelson and we’re going to win'”.