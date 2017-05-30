Jeremy Corbyn rules out deal with SNP in hung parliament

His interview with Mr Corbyn was embarrassing – and not for the Labour leader.

If the Scottish National Party wins the most seats in Scotland at a June 8 election, Prime Minister Theresa May’s refusal to agree to a second independence referendum will be unsustainable, Scotland’s First Minister Nicola Sturgeon said on Sunday.

When Ms May stunned politicians and financial markets on April 18 with her call for an election, opinion polls suggested she could emulate Margaret Thatcher’s 1983 majority of 144 seats or even threaten Tony Blair’s 1997 Labour majority of 179 seats.

He said: “We have to cut off the funds for IS, cut off the arms for IS, cut off their publicity as well, but also bring about a peace process in Syria by reconvening the Geneva talks, including all the neighbouring countries as well as Iran, but also bring about a constructive dialogue in Libya, so we don’t have huge areas of that country, with all its oil wealth, ungoverned and a prey for this kind of thing”.

“Voting Tory deliveries Tory MPs who’ll rubber stamp Theresa May and voting Labour in Scotland risks letting the Tories in”.

British Prime Minister Theresa May (L) waits to be interviewed by Channel 4s Jeremy Paxman (R) during the “May v Corbyn Live: The Battle for Number 10“, Sky News and Channel 4 event in at Sky Studios in London, on May 29, 2017.

“Secondly we’ve said we would rip up the Great Repeal Act to focus instead on jobs and the economy, making sure that we can protect workers’ rights”.

The Sunday Times reported Ms Hill and Tory campaign strategist Sir Lynton Crosby, opposed the manifesto plan on care, which was overseen by Mr Timothy.

He added: “Corbyn and the rest would put up taxes, weaken our defences and increase immigration”.

May is expected to win comfortably on June 8, but her party’s lead in opinion polls has narrowed sharply in the last week, calling into question her decision to call the unscheduled election seeking a strong endorsement of her Brexit strategy. “We know the damage Tory governments do to Scotland”.

But if she does not handsomely beat the 12-seat majority her predecessor David Cameron won in 2015, her electoral gamble will have failed and her authority could be undermined just as she enters formal Brexit negotiations.

The Conservatives say another ballot can not take place until after Brexit and only if there is public consent for a vote.

She was more confident on Brexit, winning applause when she repeated that no deal was better than a bad deal on leaving the EU.

But Sturgeon suggested May could give way on this if put under pressure by the SNP.

“She is a prime minister who has seemed to flawless the art of the U-turn”.

She said the government had had to ensure Britain was “living within our means” given “the economic situation we had inherited”.