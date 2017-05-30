Perhaps the most expected of the interviews this General Election has finally arrived, because the two people with the best chance of becoming Prime Minister face perhaps their biggest challenge: Jeremy Paxman.

One of the first questions to Mr Corbyn came from an audience member who claimed the Labour leader had “openly supported the IRA in the past” by attending a commemoration for eight IRA members killed by the SAS in Loughgall in 1987.

The veteran newsman also took the prime minister to task over her u-turns on National Insurance rises and an early election.

Before that though, in the section when audience members posed the political leaders questions, May was asked by a midwife how she and the Conservative party “justify the chronic under funding of the NHS”.

First Minister of Scotland Nicola Sturgeon was scathing in her assessment of Mrs May’s performance, tweeting: “It has become painfully clear in last half hour why the PM is dodging leaders’ debates in this election”.

Mrs May responded: “I think, Jeremy, you will find that what the people in Brussels look at is the record I had of negotiating with them in Brussels and delivering for this country on a number of issues on justice and home affairs which people said we were never going to get, and I got those negotiations”.

He said he would start the Brexit negotiations seriously and would not countenance the idea of leaving the European Union without a deal. “We won’t start the negotiations by megaphone diplomacy and threatening Europe with some sort of offshore tax haven on the shores of Europe”, he said.

Mr Corbyn was asked: “Theresa May says now is not the time for another independence referendum”.

University of Strathclyde professor John Curtice, speaking to Reuters, said: “Theresa May is certainly the overwhelming favourite to win but crucially, we are in the territory now where how well she is going to win is uncertain”. “It’s not on my agenda”.

“Also in the same cemetery there are some other people in it, some of these people – not Jeremy, he was just physically present – also laid a wreath on another grave”, the source added.

“Everything depends on getting Brexit right”.

“And on that central question, I believe there is only one choice”.

“I would ask them to think very carefully about it and suggest it would be much better to have this question dealt with at the conclusion of what are very serious and very important Brexit negotiations, where I am utterly determined to achieve tariff-free trade access to the European markets to protect manufacturing and service jobs all across the United Kingdom, all across Scotland, Wales and England as well of course”.