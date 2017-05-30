Jeremy Paxman returns to pugilistic style in May v Corbyn battle

Earlier, during the question-and-answer session with the studio audience, the prime minister was heckled while she was answering questions about school funding. If anything, his relentless interrupting actually appeared to get the studio audience on Mr Corbyn’s side.

Matthew Champion’s tweet appeared to have a sarcastic air about it as he wrote: “Great to see Paxman quizzing Corbyn on the pressing issues of the election like the Falklands and abolishing the monarchy”.

“We are doing the right thing in making a success of Brexit”, she said, vowing to maintain her reputation as a “bloody hard woman” during talks with European Union leaders if her party wins the election and keeps power.

“We need to have a government that is open about these things and is willing to find ways of addressing them”.

“It isn’t a question of what it’s worth paying to get out; it’s a question of what is going to be the right deal for us in leaving the European Union which will stop us from having to pay huge sums of money into the European Union every year”, she said. “In negotiations you have to recognise that you’re not in there to get a deal at any price”.

Mr Paxman interviewed Ms May and Labour leader Jeremy Corbyn separately as part of the Sky News/Channel 4 Battle for Number 10 programme, with each facing questions from the audience ahead of the interview.

Mr Corbyn said: “The contribution I made to that meeting was to call for a peace and dialogue process in Northern Ireland”. “I felt that she was exploiting the situation”.

“I think he should have been arrested and he should have been put on trial”.

Tim Farron has said Theresa May had a “car crash interview” and also attacked Jeremy Corbyn’s Brexit stance following the pair’s grillings by voters and Jeremy Paxman.

During her session in front of the studio audience, Mrs May insisted she had given the police the resources they needed but acknowledged that numbers in England and Wales had fallen by around 20,000.

On Mr Corbyn, he added: “In the biggest fight for the future of our country in a generation, Jeremy Corbyn’s Labour has let you down by voting with Theresa May on Brexit – not against her”.

He said he was fighting the election for “social justice” and to reduce poverty, not to change the law regarding the monarch.

When Mr Paxman suggested that negotiators in Brussels would view her as “a blowhard who collapses at the first sign of gunfire”, the audience applauded.

Pressed by the presenter on what the social cap would be, she replied: “It’s not about not knowing Jeremy….it’s about thinking what the right approach is”.