Jeremy Paxman used to be brilliant. What happened?

Returning to campaign trail after the Manchester bombing and her attendance at the North Atlantic Treaty Organisation and G7 summits, the Prime Minister said the choice on June 8 came down to who voters wanted to represent Britain around the negotiating table in Brussels – her or Jeremy Corbyn. Just over half of the 1,009 respondents said May would make the best prime minister, whilst support for Labour’s Jeremy Corbyn stood at just 30 percent, albeit higher than in previous surveys.

Prime Minister May has refused to take part in any live studio debates with other party leaders in the run up to the June 8 general election.

Conservative party leader Theresa May at her general election manifesto launch in Halifax.

On Monday a Daily Star article written by Mr Corbyn emerged, which describes a conference where tribute in Tunisia where tribute was paid to Atef Bseiso, who is thought to be involved in the 1972 massacre of Jewish athletes at the Munich Olympics.

Questioned by Channel 4 interviewer Jeremy Paxman, Mr Corbyn was grilled on the apparent discrepancies between his well-known personal convictions and the Labour manifesto as published.

Mr Corbyn said: “It was inclusive language at a meeting in which I was promoting the idea of a two-state solution, in which I was promoting the need for dialogue between Israel and all aspects of Palestine including Fatah as well as Hamas“.

The PM could only thank him for raising “a really important issue” which “I know a lot of people have been thinking about”.

Jeremy Corbyn, the leader of the Labour Party in the United Kingdom, denied reports that in 2014 he had honored a Palestinian perpetrator of the 1972 massacre of Israeli athletes in Germany.

Pressed by Paxman on what the cap would be, she replied: “It’s not about not knowing Jeremy….it’s about thinking what the right approach is”. May wobbled on many issues apart from Brexit – but still may have reassured voters that she is a solid commander of a nation reeling from a terrorist bombing that killed 22 people last week.

“We are doing the right thing in making a success of Brexit”, she said, vowing to maintain her reputation as a “bloody hard woman” during talks with European Union leaders if her party wins the election and keeps power.

But one audience member, clearly unimpressed by her answer, appears to mouth the word “bollocks”. At one point, Paxman judged her record to be akin to a “blowhard who collapses at the first sign of gunfire“. “We’re not going to do it”, he said. “That’s why we are ensuring we do increase spending in real terms”.

The newspaper also reported that May’s team was riven by divisions with her joint chiefs of staff, Fiona Hill and Nick Timothy, at loggerheads over the unpopular social care pledge.

Many of the #AskMay questions have centred on Brexit, but the Twitterati have been throwing out all kinds of queries – and they certainly haven’t held back in their criticism of the Prime Minister.