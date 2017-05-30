John Legend donates $5000 to cover school lunch debt in Seattle

A Seattle man was taken aback when his GoFundMe campaign to erase Seattle’s public school “lunch debt” received a $5,000 donation from someone named John Stephens.

The mystery started after Jeff Lew, a parent from Seattle, Washington, set up a GoFundMe online fund raiser to pay off the city’s meal debts.

Lew created the campaign about three weeks ago and the $5,000 donation is the largest amount contributed by a single donor.

Need something to lift your spirits? The search results indicated that John Stephens is the birth name of Grammy-winning singer John Legend.

Legend’s wife, model Chrissy Teigen, grew up in Snohomish.

“I told him regardless if he is or he is not, I am thankful for his donation”. “And I was like floored!”

Legend replied on Twitter: “My pleasure! We should have free lunch for all of our public students”.

Lew later found out through social media that Legend, on the same day, also donated $5,000 to help pay for medical treatment for a young girl in Cleveland. “I respect him. He inspires me”.

It will easily cover the $21,000 (£16,400) debt which was amassed from parents being unable to pay for their child’s school dinners in the city’s 99 schools.

A survey past year by the School Nutrition Association, a non-profit organisation, found 76% of U.S. school districts reported students owing money to their meal programmes. His goal was to raise enough money to cover the debt owed by families in Seattle whose children couldn’t pay for their lunches at school.

But some find hardship paying the reduced rates while others fail to fill out paperwork giving their children entitlement to free meals.