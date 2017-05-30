John Terry defends Sunderland substitution and ‘couldn’t care less’ about criticism

Terry has now turned his attentions to his final game as a Chelsea player, one in which a win over Arsenal would see the club win the FA Cup and complete the double.

John Terry has been a top-quality centre-back for a decade-and-a-half, he has been an exceptional leader, and he has been one of the toughest competitors to play the game this century. As his parents were Manchester United fans, John Terry supported Manchester United as well.

Terry, who has courted controversy on and off the field throughout much of his career, commented: “All I care about is celebrating with my Chelsea fans”.

“Now the Premier League is done and we have to switch our focus to the FA Cup final against Arsenal on Saturday”.

“When I went out to play against Watford last week, the smell of the grass where it had rained and it was a little bit zippy – all of those things you take for granted over the years”. I’m not talking tactically, I’m talking about motivation, the right fire in our soul and our hearts.

It was 1-1 then. “I hope I deserved this”, Conte said.

“We knew what would happen and no problem at all”.

“It’s great to finish the season in this way, to celebrate a fantastic season”. But this season wasn’t easy. “Now we’ve reached an important target to win the league, now on Sunday we have two targets and to try to win the 30 games in this league, I think it’s an unbelievable target”.

The Brazilian-born forward netted a strong 21 goals for the Blues this season, with his strikes earning more points for the team than anyone else’s in the West London side’s title triumph.

Next season, however, they will have to cope without Terry, the man who lifted the trophy alongside defensive partner Cahill.

“It means I’m very good at substitutions!”

He replaced Diego Costa and may get more opportunities if Costa leaves this summer.

Some will dismiss this as an end-of-season goodbye with the trophy presentation to follow, but there is certainly an element of he may well have played his last home game for the Premier League champions.

“This is another weapon for the final”, Conte said.