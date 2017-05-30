Jose Mourinho explains ‘finger raising’ celebration after winning Europa League final

Lingard proved himself to be an important figure for Mourinho this season at United, playing 25 times in the Premier League of which 18 were starts. But with continued speculation over his future at the club, Romero feels he is ready to make the step up if he is required to. But he may want go play more, even if that means going elsewhere, or it’s possible he wants a change of scenery.

As for Ajax coach Peter Bosz, the frustration was clear as his side faltered in their bid to win their first European trophy in 22 years.

“Ed Woodward has my analysis, what I want”, the United manager said.

Pogba was pictured looking thrilled with the trophy with Jose Mourinho enjoying the show. This resulted in an unbeaten 2-0 win over Manu, As well as the fifth team in history, three European champions (UEFA Europa League, Champions League and Club World Cup) have the distinction of being the champions of all major tournaments. “We have won a trophy the club has never won so we are really happy”.

Man United players and boss Jose (extreme right) are jubilant after winning the Europa League final against Ajax on Wednesday.

“I just wish that when Wayne is picked as a forward player he just stays up the pitch and doesn’t work his socks off to come back and help people”.

“I think there’s a big difference in how the teams play – it’s not about strength but how you use your bodies”. We fought hard for this since the beginning.

“We knew where they were better than us, we knew where we were better than them, we tried to kill their good qualities and exploit their weaknesses”. I am going to land in Manchester, I am going to get a auto to London, then to Portugal. “I don’t want to see any worldwide friendlies, I am selfish”. I wish Mr Woodward all the success in his work because now it’s time for me to disconnect, because I’m very exhausted.