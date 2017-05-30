Jose Mourinho hopeful Europa League trophy will make Manchester “a little happier”

Jesse Lingard admits that United failed to achieve their primary objectives of winning the Premier League and reaching the top four this season but reckons the squad has learned the lessons needed to help them push for the title next year.

Rooney’s 198 Premier League goals are second all-time behind Alan Shearer’s 260. “Everyone did that and I think you could see how it brought us all together”. “It’s the last piece of the puzzle”.

“I said last time (in March) that he was a bit short of matches – he s had some matches now but we ve got players that have done really, really well for us in Adam Lallana and Dele Alli”.

He even claims he has no interest in who will win the cup finals being played across Europe this weekend.

“So it means a lot for me, it means for a lot for the club, for the boys and for the supporters, too, I believe”.

Manchester United star Paul Pogba insists he would be happy if Juventus won the Champions League, wishing his former club luck. I could play a little more.

“It means everything. It means the third trophy, it means going back to the Champions League, it means winning a European trophy, it means playing European Super League in Macedonia next August”. I would obviously, me and everyone else, we would change this trophy for the people that lost their lives, that’s obvious. But in a bad season. we won three trophies.

Jose Mourinho’s men allowed Ajax to dominate the ball for the duration of the match and picked off the Dutch champions on the break to win the final in Stockholm.

“We knew where they were better than us, we knew where we were better than them, we tried to kill their good qualities and exploit their weaknesses”.

“I want to dedicate the trophy to the victims”, the Spanish midfielder told a press conference.

“I joked with Sir Alex, telling him I did some work for him”, the 54-year-old told Sky Italia.

Pogba, who moved to Manchester aged 16 to join United’s set up and returned last summer from Juventus for a world record 89 million pounds ($115.41 million) fee, added: “We know things like this are very sad all over the world”.