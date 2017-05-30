Journey to the Stanley Cup Final: Nashville Predators

Yet for all the resiliency the Penguins have shown during their injury-marred title defense, they are taking nothing for granted heading into Game 1 on Monday night. Veteran forward Patric Hornqvist will Play after missing the last half of the Eastern Conference Final with an upper body injury.

Tellingly, Nashville also go into the opener on the back of a weeks rest after eliminating the Anaheim Ducks last Monday.

“It was a different game”, Rinne said.

Still, the Predators go into tonights first game of the Final in Pittsburgh as underdogs, but only just. “Guys have done that, and we’ve only gotten better and better as the stage has gotten bigger too”.

“I think our team has done a great job all playoff long of staying in the moment and just enjoying the process and making sure we’re putting in the work”, Fisher said Sunday. The Penguins knew they needed just one good shot to turn the game around. So congrats. Just remember the feeling if it happens on a Crosby goal at some point in the series. Coach Mike Sullivan called Hagelin a game-time decision.

That’s the Pens official website writers’ Twitter feed crediting the team’s video guy for being the key to the first period. Malkin’s blast came on a 5-on-3 after the Predators committed coincidental minor penalties. Conor Sheary scored 65 seconds later.

“I think both teams believe in what gets them here”, Penguins captain Sidney Crosby, the defending Conn Smythe Trophy victor as playoff MVP, said.

What’s more, Pittsburgh became the fourth team since 1990 to win a playoff game with 12 shots or fewer. The Predators have outshot the Penguins 14-0 since falling behind 3-0 with 17 seconds remaining in the first period. And then, with 3:17 remaining in the third period, Penguins forward Jake Guentzel scored the victor on just their seventh shot of the game.

Things got better for Nashville from there. The Predators continued to press and they were rewarded on the power play when Roman Josi’s shot from the point changed direction and banked off Sissons’ knee at the top of the crease and behind Murray.

After the defending champs were held without a shot over a span lasting 37 minutes, Jake Guentzel finally put a puck on net for the Pittsburgh Penguins.

And so, in the third period, it was more of the same. The celebration was short-lived, however, as a coach’s challenge revealed that Forsberg had been offside earlier on the play.

The Predators limped back to the dressing room down 3-0, but got one back on the power play thanks to a Ryan Ellis blast.

If only that Subban goal had counted, huh?

It’s the first time in Penguins’ playoff history that they failed to register a shot in a period.

Then, all of a sudden…boom. Goalie Matt Murray made 23 saves, while Rinne stopped seven of 11 Pittsburgh shots. Maybe the Penguins were letting him cramp up before netting the game victor.

According to oddsmakers at BetDSI, the Penguins are the favorite at home in this one, as they are getting odds of -165 to win. At the same time, Pittsburgh’s possession numbers declined late in the year and injuries, especially on the blueline, have made it hard to recover an aspect of the game that was a decided advantage for last year’s champs.