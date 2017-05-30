Juan Mata bemoans Manchester United’s failed Premier League campaign

Jose Mourinho says he has “no idea” if Manchester United will sign Antoine Griezmann, but stressed that all the club’s transfer dealings are in the hands of executive vice-chairman Ed Woodward.

Mourinho joined Manchester United little over a year ago as he took charge of a club looking for inspiration, and a way back into the Champions League.

‘It is a big, big target for us and we have to look to win that trophy next year’.

The Red Devils struggled to a disappointing sixth-place finish in 2016-17 despite bringing habitual victor Jose Mourinho in to improve their fortunes in the league.

United boss Jose Mourinho knows Willian well from his time in charge at Stamford Bridge, and reports are rife he wants a reunion at Old Trafford this summer.

“We won the Community Shield right after the preseason, we lifted the EFL Cup trophy in London, in a very special game for me, and of course the final in Sweden”, he wrote in his blog.

We have high hopes for the next season, but now it’s time to take a break, switch off from football and rest until the start of the pre-season training sessions.

I'm taking my holidays and I'm feeling satisfied, that's the outcome of winning a trophy at the end of the season, especially in the Europa League, a competition that I really like.

“We also have some experienced players on the team who have been here longer like Chris Smalling, David De Gea, also Juan [Mata] came before me”. “I don’t care about football for a month“.

Mourinho has endeared himself to Manchester United fans.