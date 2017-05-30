Jury acquits Tulsa police officer in shooting of unarmed black man

The case went to the jury Wednesday afternoon and just before 7 p.m. local time (8 p.m. EDT), it sent a note to Judge Doug Drummond to ask if it could explain its verdict, according to News9.com.

“This is definitely a tough pill to swallow”, Tiffany Crutcher, Terence’s sister, said after the jury’s decision.

Betty Shelby denied race was a factor when she shot Terence Crutcher and insisted her actions were driven entirely by the behavior of the man she shot.

After the verdict, Officer Shelby exited the building and ran toward a waiting auto. Tulsa police officers warned protesters to get out of the road or “chemical agents may be used”. Police asked protesters not to block streets when some stepped into an intersection.

The jury found Shelby not guilty of First Degree Manslaughter in the Shelby death of Terrance Crutcher last September. Mr. Crutcher’s father, Joseph Crutcher, told reporters after the verdict, “I have four grandchildren that are at home that has lost their daddy”.

The Oklahoma governor, republican Mary Fallin, released a statement after the decision was announced. “No Racist Police.” The demonstration was peaceful and dispersed later in the evening.

Officer Shelby said he ignored her commands to stop, walking away from her and toward his vehicle, his arms raised.

Tiffany Crutcher, says that her brother did not show any aggression toward Shelby, did not attack her and did not threaten the officer.

Ready to get back to her life at the cost of an innocent man’s? According to CNN, Shelby said she fired at Crutcher, 40, because he reached into his vehicle.

Although Shelby’s original testimony, in which she claimed Crutcher’s hands were not visible when she shot him after responding to a call about a man and a auto potentially on the verge of an explosion, was directly proven false by video footage. The jury reached the verdict after several hours of deliberations. Her husband, also a Tulsa police officer, sat in the row directly behind the defense table.

The jury got the case shortly after noon Wednesday. Shelby had faced a possible sentence of four years to life in prison. “Don’t make this happen”, Shelby said in the interview, adding Crutcher’s death was his own fault. They say he wasn’t armed or combative when Shelby approached him on a street after his SUV broke down. Shelby, who is white, has insisted she did so out of fear he was reaching for a weapon inside his vehicle. There was no gun in the vehicle. Radio chatter that captured moments before the shooting included an officer saying Crutcher looked “like a bad dude” who “could be on something”.

Prosecutors said in arrest filings that Shelby “reacted unreasonably by escalating the situation” into a fatal encounter.

Six days after the Crutcher shooting, Tulsa County District Attorney Steve Kunzweiler charged Shelby.