Jury in Rolf Harris trial discharged

Earlier on Tuesday morning the jury reported they were unable to reach unanimous verdicts so Judge Deborah Taylor allowed them to return majority verdicts.

Harris was on retrial for three of the four counts after a jury in a previous trial at the same court in January and February failed to reach verdicts.

The judge then discharged the jury of seven women and five men who had been sent out on Friday and had deliberated for a total of four hours and 47 minutes.

Harris, wearing a dark suit and blue tie, listened quietly to the proceedings in a glass booth in the court.

The ex-entertainer, 87, who had been accused of indecently assaulting three teenage girls at public events between 1971 and 1983, denied all the charges.

The 13-year-old alleged he molested her after the broadcast of an episode of BBC children’s programme Saturday Superstore in 1983.

Mr Harris had been accused of groping a 14-year-old girl during a music event at the Lyceum Theatre in London in 1971.

Harris pleaded not guilty to all charges and did not give evidence in court.

Earlier this month, Harris was released from HMP Stafford on licence part-way through the retrial.

His lawyers suggested that the women were motivated by greed, coming forward after he was convicted in June 2014 of 12 counts of indecent assault.

Harris, born in Australia, moved to England in the 1950s before finding work in TV.

The musician and artist had also been accused of twice groping a third teenage girl after being paid £100 to appear on ITV celebrity show Star Games in 1978, and telling her she was “a little bit irresistible”.