Justices will hear Ohio appeal over purging voter rolls

OH officials argued that canceling registrations for voters deemed inactive for six years helped keep voting rolls current and accurate, clearing out those who have moved away or died.

Agreeing to hear an appeal by OH, the justices said they’ll consider reinstating a purging technique used by the state before a federal appeals court barred the practice.

Freda Levenson, Legal Director of the ACLU of OH, released the following statement: “Ohio’s purge of eligible voters has served as a powerful mechanism of voter suppression”. Under Ohio’s policy, if registered voters miss voting for two years, they are sent registration confirmation notices.

“We are confident that the Supreme Court will uphold the correct decision from the Sixth Circuit Court of Appeals, and will ultimately ensure that eligible OH voters may not be stricken from the rolls”, she said.

The justices agreed Tuesday to take the case, known as Husted v. A. Philip Randolph Institute. As PBS’s Chris Bury once put it, “When it comes to the right to vote, OH is a “use it or lose it” state”.

The district court denied the plaintiff’s request for an injunction requiring the Secretary of State Jon Husted (R) to either reinstate otherwise eligible voters who were improperly removed from the rolls under the Supplemental Process, or to count provisional ballots cast by such persons. “The Supreme Court must ensure that this injustice is corrected”. The justices will review a US appeals court ruling that Ohio’s policy ran afoul of a 1993 law called the National Voter Registration Act, which Congress passed to make it easier for Americans to register to vote. The voter is removed from the list unless they take an action to confirm their status in a subsequent four-year period.

Following the appeals court ruling, a federal district court entered an injunction for the November 2016 presidential election that allowed more than 7,500 OH voters to cast a ballot.

