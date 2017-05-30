Juve boss Massimiliano Allegri calls Real Madrid favourites for Champions League

Buffon will lead Juve out in Cardiff for the Champions League final on Saturday at the age of 39, having showed no signs of slowing down in another fine season for Massimiliano Allegri’s men.

“Real are in their third final in four seasons and are used to this stage of the competition, as are we with our second in the space of three years”.

Real, meanwhile, won the trophy in 2014 and again last season, beating city rivals Atletico in the final on each occasion. “They’ve had an extraordinary year and I thank them for that, but now we need one final effort and we need to be more motivated than they are”.

Asked how this Juventus compares to his side two years ago, he added: “There’s more conviction”. Our self-belief has grown since Berlin, and this is an important thing when it comes to games like these. Everyone, and that’s reassuring. For me personally, getting to the final is a great joy. “I’m delighted to be in the final and I feel fortunate to be leading a team out in Cardiff on Saturday”. We need to keep a good balance and ensure we are always in the game. On Monday, when we look back on these three years, we’ve got to count ourselves satisfied.

Teenager Moise Kean became the first player born in 2000 to score in Serie A on Saturday.

“We’re just missing the final piece, then we can go on holiday“.

“I don’t agree with people claiming Buffon should win the Ballon d’Or for what he’s achieved – he deserves it for the level he’s showing now”, Chiellini told a news conference.

Although Alvaro Morata – now at Real – hit a 55th-minute leveller, a Luis Suarez goal on 68 minutes zapped Juve’s motivation before Neymar hit a last-gasp third. We were too tense at the start of the 2015 final and we conceded in the first half. We’ve got to win with great humility and determination. “That is an experience that can help us“.