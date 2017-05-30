Karnataka CET results 2017 announced at 1 PM today: Check here

KEA officials said that if the CET results were announced before the CBSE and ICSE results then it would have caused inconvenience to the students and it would have been double work for them.

Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) has declared the Common Entrance Test (CET) results 2017 on Tuesday.

Once you visit the official website of the Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) you will find three links on site- “Result Link 1”, “Result Link 2” and “Final Answer key”.

The common entrance exam consists of four papers including Biology, Mathematics, Physics and Chemistry.

The Karnakata common entrance test cell was established in the year 1994 for conducting entrance tests to determine the merit of the candidates for admission to professional courses such as Medical, Dental, Indian Systems of Medicine and Homoeopathy, Engineering / Technology and Architecture courses, Farm science, B-Pharm, Pharm-D courses. Since previous year after the implementation of medical entrance test NEET, admission to MBBS/BDS courses were also done through CET but now CET scores are only used for the engineering and mentioned courses. As per the update released at the official result portal of Karnataka, the result will be announced after 1 pm today.