Keep Pressure on Iran

“But they’re losers, just remember that”.

This is not the first time Trump has used the epithet to describe terrorists.

He noted that before Trump was inaugurated, the right-wing government of Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu was celebrating Trump’s election because of comments he made during the campaign that suggested a “dramatic shift away from a two-state solution”. “I commend the president and call upon Christians throughout the United States to pray for God’s continued blessing on this important journey, especially as he visits the State of Israel“. “And we are keen to keep the door open to dialogue with our Israeli neighbours”, Abbas told his American counterpart, stressing, however, that the real problem was in occupation and settlements.

On his part, Trump stressed the need to forge a historic peace deal, without mentioning any reference to the two-state solution or to an independent Palestinian state.

Ramon pointed out that prior to the trip, Trump rarely had bothered to make the distinction between radical Islam and mainstream Islam.

“I didn’t expect a lot, and not a lot happened; when it comes to Trump, I’m pretty timid”, said Amnon Ramon, a senior researcher with the Jerusalem Institute for Policy Research.

“The problem is not Judaism but occupation”, added Abbas.

Hamas, a group that has been labelled a terrorist organization by the United States for almost twenty years, blasted President Donald Trump for a speech he gave Tuesday at the Israel Museum in Jerusalem, calling it “racist” and “a falsification of history”.

From Israel, Trump headed to Italy for an audience with Pope Francis.

But arguing over the specifics of the Iran deal ceased to be worthwhile the moment the United States and its allies in the nuclear talks signed the agreement.

Israel annexed east Jerusalem and the contested Temple Mount, known to Muslims as the Noble Sanctuary. The measures included extending the operating hours of the Allenby Bridge border crossing between the West Bank and Jordan, expanding a West Bank industrial zone and allowing Palestinian construction in areas of the West Bank under full Israeli control.

As always, Greenblatt will likely be closely accompanied and advised by his new friend MK Tzipi Livni (Zionist Camps), who has been guiding the Trump emissary through the labyrinth of Israeli and PA politics.

He became the first sitting USA president to visit the site in the Israeli-annexed east of the city. “This is not something new”, Pizzaballa told NCR as he exited the Israel Museum speech on Tuesday and Trump’s motorcade left for the helicopter pad.

Washington has also been providing Israel with $3.1 billion annually since a 2007 agreement with the administration of former President George W. Bush.

“My reading of the most significance part of his trip, was the way the peace process was approached”, he said, explaining Trump has diverted from George W. Bush’s 2002 roadmap to peace which brought the worldwide community into the equation.