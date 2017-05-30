Kelly defends Kushner’s Russian Federation link

His latest tweets came amid reports Trump is weighing an overhaul of his White House staff, bringing back top campaign strategists and recruiting an expanded team of outside lawyers and PR pros.

Mississippi Bureau of Investigation spokesman Warren Strain said prosecutors plan to charge Godbolt, 35, with one count of capital murder and seven counts of first degree murder, but authorities haven’t discussed a motive. Kushner is alleged to have spoken with Russia’s ambassador to the US about setting up a back-channel communications network with Moscow during the presidential transition. Sources tell the Times that even President Trump was annoyed by this, and he’s made “snarky, disparaging comments” about Kushner’s family in recent weeks. National security adviser H.R. McMaster said that generally speaking, “we have back-channel communication with a number of countries”.

U.S. Sen. Lindsey Graham (R-S.C.), a frequent Trump critic, seemed to back him yesterday on CNN’s “State of the Union”, saying of the Kushner report, “I don’t trust this story as far as I can throw it”.

Nevertheless, some critics have called for Kushner’s security clearance to be revoked, while others say he should temporarily step aside while his ties to Moscow are being reviewed.

Kushner boasts an enormous portfolio of domestic and global responsibilities, underscoring his importance as Trump’s chief adviser despite having no experience in politics before the 2016 White House race.

“But for people associated with the campaign after that campaign has ended and where the Russians during that campaign were helping you, to try to establish a back channel and hide it from your own government, that’s a serious allegation”, he said. But they did not dismiss the idea that the administration would go outside normal US government and diplomatic channels for communications with other countries.

Kelly, the homeland security secretary, carried the same message on Sunday.

In a statement given to the New York Times, Trump praised the “great job” Kushner is doing but he did not directly address allegations made against him.

“It’s both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable”, Kelly said. “But whether they were or not, they’re still significant”, Adam B. Schiff, Democrat of California and a chairman of the House committee probing Russia’s alleged meddling in the presidential election, told the New York Times.

Schiff was particularly concerned about a Washington Post report that the back channel would have been conducted at a Russian diplomatic facility to avoid monitoring in U.S. communications systems.

“You have to ask, well, who are they hiding the conversations from?” “Hard work but big results”, he said as he slammed the U.S. media for using leaks against him. Although the programs appear in the White House’s suggested budget, sources close to the budget fight in Congress say they could be among the first of Trump’s proposed projects on the chopping block.

“Russia is going to be punished for what it did, in interfering in our elections”, he said.