Kendall Jenner Hits the Water For Some Paddle Boarding in Cannes

Things are looking up for Kourt, who is now head over heels for 24-year-old model Younes Bendjima .

While on the yacht’s deck enjoying the sun, Kourtney showed off her toned bod in a skimpy pink bikini with a g-string bottom is of course. Wow! Kendall teamed her head-turning aqua-hued style with a pair of dark sunglasses while Kourtney went accessory-free. The mother-of-three opted for an all-white look by wearing a white bralette paired with a high-waist pants.

Her shoulder-grazing tresses were tied back into a low tousled bun and she toted her in-flight essentials in a large mustard yellow tote bag.

According to a source, Kourtney’s sisters – Kim and Khloe Kardashian – know Bendjima and are happy for her. Rihanna wore the thigh-high version in red at the Cannes film festival, and Jenner wore them in 2016 – both had quite a bit of trouble lacing up the dramatic shoes.

Kendall’s time in Cannes hasn’t been all play however, and she has been booked in for various modelling jaunts.

The reality star was first linked to Bendjima in December. As seen in the photos published on TMZ, Younes Bendjima held Kourtney Kardashian’s hand and dragged her behind him as they walked out the nightclub.

Younes Bendjima emailed Page Six while vacationing in Cannes with Kourtney Kardashian.

Kourtney Kardashian is finally living the life!

Kardashian and Disick – who share 7-year-old son Mason, 4-year-old daughter Penelope and 2-year-old son Reign – split in 2015 after nine years of dating.

Kardashian and Jenner were seen leaving Cannes Friday after an eventful few days.

We’re surprised they haven’t run into Scott Disick and his new girlfriend Bella Thorne by now.

While it freaked her out, Kourtney Kardashian is staying out of it.

The source claims: ‘Kourtney just wants her ex to ‘man up and move on’.