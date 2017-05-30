Kerber first French Open top seed to lose in opening round

The clay courts of Roland Garros host the second Grand Slam of the season.

First top seed in tournament’s history to lose in opening round, Kvitova wins on return. Williams, who won the year’s first major in Australia, is on a break for the rest of the year, awaiting the birth of her first child.

“I’m happy with the game, of course”, she said.

Makarova was successful against Kerber’s serve and took advantage of the No. 1 seed’s numerous mistakes to earn the victory.

“On clay I’m not feeling so good especially on my movement”. I think that was the key for the match.

Kerber and Makarova are scheduled to play the second match of the day at the Philippe-Chatrier Court, with matches scheduled to begin at 6 a.m. ET (11 a.m. Paris time).

She held her nerve to close out the match in a final game that featured five deuce points.

The appearance of Angelique Kerber, the world’s top-ranked tennis player, in the French Open was brief – historically, painfully brief.

The result will allow Karolina Pliskova or Simona Halep to overtake Kerber for the No. 1 spot with deep runs into the tournament, according to Bleacher Report. Kvitova has missed all season so far while recovering from surgery on her left, racket-holding hand in December.

She opens play at Roland Garros against Ekaterina Makarova on Sunday.

Makarova, who is ranked number 40 in the world, claimed a straight-sets 6-2 6-2 victory and never looked under any pressure on the clay.

Russia’s Ekaterina Makarova celebrates after winning her match against Angelique Kerber. “There are a few things to improve but what can I expect after such a long time”.

Earlier on the same court, Kvitova, a two-time Wimbledon singles champion, had spilled tears of joy during a postmatch interview.

The plan has been to try and come back in time for Wimbledon, but that date was brought forward by a month and yesterday she flattened Julia Boserup, the world No 86 from the United States, 6-3, 6-2 in 74 minutes. I think so, I think I could play just fine but I wanted to be mentally ready to go out there and grind and be in the routine.

“I won the match today but I knew I had already won (the battle against injury)”.

