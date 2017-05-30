Kerber makes history, crashes out in first round

Kvitova, the 15th seed and a semi-finalist in Roland Garros in 2012, fired nine aces and 31 winners past Boserup, making her debut at the tournament at the age of 25. Djokovic won his fourth consecutive major title – and completed a career Grand Slam in the process – a year ago at Roland Garros.

Makarova broke Kerber’s serve twice in the opening set and did so again in the second, racing into a 3-0 lead.

“There is much bigger expectation this year, especially in the big tournament and Grand Slams”.

In Paris started the matches of the 116th version of the Open championship of France on tennis. I mean, you can always learn if you are not playing good or if it’s a tough situation also for the future, and this is what I will try to do it.

The French Open has thrown a huge surprise on the first day of the women’s competition as Germany’s Angelique Kerber lost in the first round on Sunday. “I think I came here as a victor already”, Kvitova said. “I believed in the second set, as well, that I can turn around the match and I was still believing until the last point, but she played well”.

Then, addressing her guest box, which included her parents and brother, she said: “Thank you for everything you helped me through (in) this hard time”.

Kerber won the Australian Open and US Open titles past year and also reached the final at Wimbledon.

Following a controversial and emotional loss in the French Open final just weeks earlier, Hingis fell in the first round of Wimbledon to 129th-ranked Australian qualifier Jelena Dokic.

The unseeded Russian moves on to the second round.

None of the favorites has received an easy paths through to the finals at the French Open, but the draw has set up some interested potential matchups.

Back in action for the first time since being stabbed by an intruder in her own apartment in December, the dual Wimbledon champion exulted in a 6-3 6-2 victory over outclassed American Julia Boserup.

Petra Kvitova of the Czech Republic’s coach Jiri Vanek, second left, other staff members support Kvitova as she plays Julia Boserup, of the U.S, during their first round match of the French Open tennis tournament at the Rol.

The nightmare world number one Angelique Kerber has undergone this season hit a new low on Sunday when she crashed out of the French Open.

“I won the match today but I knew I had already won“, she added, referencing the initial nightmare scenario where she feared she d lose the fingers on her left playing hand.

Her parents Jiri and Pavla and brothers Jiri and Libor were in the stands on Court Philippe Chatrier, with her team decked out in matching T-shirts saying “Courage, Belief, Pojd” (‘Come on’ in Czech).