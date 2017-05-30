Kerr: ‘I’m not ready to coach’ Warriors in NBA Finals

That’s the sum-total of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors that begins on Friday (June 2, Coach Dayong’s birthday-Cheers for Beers!).

“The whole underdog thing is amusing to me, because, yeah, at the end of the day we are defending our title”, Love said Saturday after the Cavs’ first practice in preparation for the Warriors since clinching a spot in the Finals.

The Cavs should embrace the underdog role and gleefully play the “nobody gives us a chance” and “we’ll just show up and try our best” cards. “It’s the way of the league, and I think the prestige of playing 82 is not what it’s used to be, and this is the way it’s going to be”.

“I would say I’ve gotten a little bit better“, he said.

“Once we get to Game 1 it might be a good time to make a decision one way or another”, Kerr said. “So I think you have to go back to your coaches and people running the teams and tell them to use their best judgment”.

Minutes before, Love downplayed the odds as a factor. “You see it, you hear it, but the underdog thing, we don’t really pay attention to that”. And while forward-thinking teams have been praised for putting the player first, there is concern across the league that the approach threatens to alienate fans who pay to see their favourite players, aggravate network executives who paid billions to showcase games, and devalue the regular season.

The site said bookmakers are more generous, with the Cavs given a 30 percent chance. This year, his Cleveland Cavaliers will square off against Kevin Durant, Stephen Curry, Draymond Green and Klay Thompson. Past year he carried his team back from the brink as the Cavs became the first team to rally from a 3-1 deficit in the best-of-seven NBA Finals and win the title. “They’ve been super-impressive”, Love said. “But in some ways, it nearly has to be the right thing, I guess, because so much is just kind of fluff and stupid, for lack of a better word”. Those guys are going to challenge me. This will be his seventh-straight NBA Finals appearance.

Green: The Warriors’ bench doesn’t get enough credit.

Green has been gunning for the Cavs since October 31.

With a title each the past two years, both squads, who were expected from Day One to battle anew for the most coveted basketball trophy in the world, break their deadlock in a war long predicted to materialize. Last year, the Cavs were also +180 underdogs when they dug out of a 3-1 hole to upset the Warriors in seven games.

“I expect it to be a competitive series, absolutely”, Green said. They are 12-0 in the playoffs. “I was uncomfortable and in a lot of pain but I did fine, I could make it through”, he said. “But we did something, and then they come back, they’ll do something”. I like guys like that. Fair or not. If the Warriors want to be mentioned in the pantheon of all-time greats, it will take the 2017 title to be part of it.

Cavs coach Tyronn Lue said the idea that the Cavs need the underdog title as a linchpin to get ready for the Finals is misguided.

“That’s what makes it hard to have to sit here and say that the man that’s hugely responsible for us being in the Finals three years in a row in a moment he should be treasuring can’t do it”.