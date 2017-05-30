Kerr not well yet, but hasn’t ruled himself our for Game 1

James is a one-man history-making machine himself.

“They care about my health, not just being a basketball player”, Thomas said. Curry averaged 20.9 points per game and shot 42 percent from the field.

Brown actually coached the Cavs two separate and different times.

Deron Williams recorded 14 points off the bench on 5-of-6 shooting in the second frame. But they displayed their superiority over the final two games to wrap up the series. Lose here, or you win a game here, it’s like, ‘All right, cool. The Cavaliers won the first meeting in Cleveland by a single point on Christmas Day. But remember who they’ve played: the Boston Celtics, Toronto Raptors and Indiana Pacers.

NOTES: Cavs F LeBron James pregame on getting set to pass Michael Jordan and become the NBA’s all-time leading playoff scorer: “It’s just a personal goal of mine”. Cleveland led by 35 heading into the final 12 minutes of the contest.

LeBron James called the Warriors a “juggernaut”, and Green said “there’s always a mutual respect”.

Boston won their first quarter of the night outscoring their opponents in the final period, 28-26. It’s very, very hard for a team these days to win two years in a row. He can guard point guards and centers, grab rebounds and dish out assists, shoot 3-pointers and, of course, drive to the hoop.

Kyrie Irving – who scored 42 points in Cleveland’s game-four victory – added 24 points and Kevin Love contributed 15.

QuotesBoston Celtics head coach Brad Stevens looks on from the sidelines. We’ve got to come out and play.

Bradley talked about the defeat in the postgame interview and stated, “This leaves a certain taste in our mouths, to get here and to not get to the championship.” . “We go out and just try to be as great as we can be every night. I respect all of my teammates”. Which side has the edge heading in to this year’s NBA Finals showdown?

Let’s not pretend that there was any other reason besides LeBron’s out-of-the-blue underperformance that Boston was able to steal Game 3 in Cleveland in the biggest shock of that series.

Cavaliers: James has scored 30 or more points in 11 of Cleveland’s 13 games this post-season.

The Warriors going undefeated the first three rounds, with coach Steve Kerr debilitated with a spinal condition, shows not only the collective talent Kerr oversees, but the planning Kerr did.

For the youngsters who may not be aware – Laimbeer’s “Bad Boy” Pistons battled Jordan’s Bulls for years in the postseason and they had no problem putting Jordan on his back any chance they got. The Celtics observed a moment of silence for the victims of Monday’s bombing in Manchester, England.

That’s the sum-total of the 2017 NBA Finals between the Cleveland Cavaliers and the Golden State Warriors that begins on Friday (June 2, Coach Dayong’s birthday-Cheers for Beers!).

After Golden State failed to repeat as champions following a campaign in which they had a record 73 wins during the 82-game regular season, they acquired Durant, by far the biggest prize of the free agent market. They’ve been a ideal 12-0 on their way to the Finals and haven’t even been challenged by any of their Western Conference opponents. Thompson, however, failed to get hot in any of the Warriors’ four games against San Antonio, putting up only 44 points combined in the entire series (6 in Game 1, 11 in Game 2, 17 in Game 3, and 10 in Game 4.) This is the same Klay Thompson who holds the National Basketball Association record for most points in a quarter (37) and who’s range is almost as good as Steph Curry’s, if not better on some nights.