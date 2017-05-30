Kerr Says His Status Is ‘Up In The Air’ For Game 1

“It is awkward, it is weird, but we’re doing OK”, Kerr said. “So he has to make those [in-game] decisions”, Kerr said.

“I’m taking part in practices, helping with the messaging, taking part in coaching meetings, but I’m not on the sidelines during games”. “[But] in thinking about that game, it’s amusing because I know the concept of making the right play, making a simple play, understanding that there are deciding moments in games and the difference between winning a championship or not could be one of those plays”.

Kerr hasn’t coached the Warriors since Game 2 of their first-round series against the Portland Trail Blazers.

In Kerr’s absence, assistant Mike Brown has been elevated to interim head coach, and the Warriors have hardly missed a beat, sweeping their way to the Finals. Are you kidding me? “So I’m not sure what it is”.

Riley also somewhat deflected when asked whether he would be rooting for the James’ Cleveland Cavaliers in the NBA Finals that open Thursday against the Warriors. He then returned to the Cavaliers, advancing to these past three Finals, with a championship last season.

Kevin Durant is back in the NBA Finals for the first time since Oklahoma City lost to Miami in 2012.

“I’m not well enough to coach games, and I know that [because] I coached all 82 games and I did OK”, Kerr explained.

“I will say this”, Kerr said, per the San Francisco Chronicle’s Scott Ostler. “I was uncomfortable and in a lot of pain, but I did fine”.