Kerr to miss NBA Cavs-Warriors Finals opener

The 51-year-old admitted it is hard to not be coaching during the games after helping put together the game plan ahead of a third consecutive Finals matchup against the Cleveland Cavaliers. He took an indefinite league of absence to find a solution for migraines stemming from back surgery almost two years ago. “I address the team quite a bit”, Kerr told reporters Monday.

Kerr is still dealing with complications from back surgery in 2015. “I’m still feeling the effects”.

He had complained of severe headaches, neck pain and nausea. Kerr, who lead the team to a championship in 2015, won’t coach the team during Thursday’s Game 1 but hasn’t ruled out the possibility of returning for the remainder of the best-of-seven series.

Regardless of whether he coaches in the first two games of the NBA Finals in Oakland, Kerr did say he will travel with the team to Cleveland for games three and four.

The Warriors have had plenty of success with Kerr on the sidelines, including winning the 2015 National Basketball Association championship, but are also 49-4 when he hasn’t been able to serve as the team’s head coach.

“I’m taking part in practices, helping with the messaging, taking part in coaching meetings, but I’m not on the sidelines during games“. But he’s also taking my advice and counsel behind the scenes. There seems to be a theme when I’m out. “I don’t think its sunk in all the way yet, but it’s really special”.According to ESPN Stats & Information, James will enter the Finals as an underdog for the sixth time in eight career appearances.

“He’s been incredible”, Kerr said. To come back and do what we did, to go 12-1 in the playoffs, to be playing good basketball, I’m very happy and I’m going to enjoy it until we play Golden State. Another Finals matchup offers yet another round in a battle for the NBA’s supreme individual identity – and winning means everything.