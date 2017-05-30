Killing at University of Maryland probed as possible hate crime

A friend of Collins’ ran and called 911.

The FBI confirmed that it was involved in the investigation.

During commencement ceremonies Sunday, University of Maryland President Wallace D. Loh, led those gathered in a moment of silence for Collins.

Severna Park Lanes, a bowling alley that Urbanski listed as a current employer on his LinkedIn Page, told BuzzFeed News that he had not worked there in more than a year. The suspect continued to approach Collins and his friends prior to stabbing Collins once in the chest with a folding knife up to 4 inches long.

A U.S. Army second lieutenant was stabbed to death on the University of Maryland campus over the weekend in what authorities suspect was a hate crime, The Baltimore Sun reports. His friends tried to help him before university officers arrived and performed CPR, he said. He says both have rallied to support him and his family.

Urbanski, a University of Maryland student from Serverna Park, had bail denied during a review Monday afternoon.

Officials said that they do not know yet if any drugs were in the suspect’s system but said they would seek to find out.

The group says the university must do more than have a dialogue.

“Hate has no place in America”, he said.

The slaying is being investigated by the Federal Bureau of Investigation as a possible hate crime.

The University of Maryland student arrested in a fatal stabbing that authorities are investigating as a possible hate crime was ordered to remain in jail without the possibility of bond but could be considered for GPS-monitored release at a later date.

The Collin’s murder comes on the heels of several other racially-charged incidents that have rocked the Maryland campus, as well as other schools in that region.

“Bowie State University and the entire university community is very, very saddened to have lost this very promising young student at such a critical time in his life”, Bowie State University President Mickey L. Burnim said.

Collins was waiting for an Uber with friends at about 3 a.m. Saturday when Urbanski approached them, police said. A University of Maryland stud. Police also said that he was intoxicated, and being tested for drugs.

Zach Lessner, who was in a bowling league with him, said he didn’t expect Urbanski “would be the person to commit this horrendous act”. According to court documents, Urbanski said, “Step left, step left if you know what’s best for you”, and Collins responded “No”. Mitchell said the department has stepped up patrols on and around campus. Part of that response has to be an re-examination of safety on campus at Maryland’s flagship university.

A University of Maryland student accused of fatally stabbing a black man on campus will remain behind bars.