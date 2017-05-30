Kim Jong Un’s ‘game of chicken’

The warhead atop the test missile fell just 23 feet (seven meters) from its target point, according to a statement from Pyongyang’s state-run Korean Central News Agency.

His remarks come ahead of North Korea’s launching of a short-range Scud-type ballistic missile from Wonsan in its Kangwon Province, early Monday, which Japan said landed in its exclusive maritime economic zone.

While the extent of North Korea’s military capability is unknown, Monday’s short-range missile test could suggest that Pyongyang has taken a step backwards in the development of their missile capabilities. Indeed, the North Korean government said that the US missile strike against Syria proved that its decision to develop nuclear weapons was “the right choice a million times over”.

On Sunday, May 28, the secretive state’s official media agency, KNCA, raved about the testing of their anti-aircraft guided weapon system and released new images of Kim Jong-un observing a test launch.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, center, answers to a reporter’s question about North Korea’s missile launch, at his official residence in Tokyo Monday morning, May 29, 2017.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe told reporters that “North Korea’s provocation by ignoring repeated warnings from global society is absolutely unacceptable”.

Before the latest launch, U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis said that war with North Korea would “probably the worst kind of fighting in most people’s lifetimes”.

The Daily Beast noted that sources have told both VOA and the Japanese newspaper Asahi Shimbun that the deployment of the Nimitz is meant to serve as a warning to North Korea.

A meeting of the National Security Council was called, according to the South Korean office of the Joint Chiefs of Staff.

North Korea’s representative at the United Nations, Kim Im Ryong, flat-out warned that the Trump administration’s get-tough strategy was creating “a unsafe situation in which thermonuclear war may break out at any moment”. “In order to deter North Korea, we will take concrete action with the United States”.

In 2003, the world watched as the USA invaded Iraq and overthrew Saddam’s government in a war justified by US intelligence reports linking Hussein to al-Qaida and claims that Iraq had weapons of mass destruction – both of which turned out to be false.

The launch comes despite tough talk from US President Donald Trump, who promised last week at the G7 summit that the “big problem” of North Korea “will be solved”.

Such launches, and two nuclear tests since January 2016, have been conducted in defiance of US pressure, United Nations resolutions and the threat of more sanctions.

“We hope that related parties can remain calm and restrained, ease the tension on the peninsula, and bring the peninsula issue into the right track of peaceful dialogue again”, it said.

“Whenever news of our valuable victory is broadcast. the Yankees would be very much anxious about it and the gangsters of the South Korean puppet army would be dispirited more and more”, Kim was quoted as saying.

In an interview that aired the same day as the missile test, Defense Secretary James Mattis said the U.S.

The command says the missile posed no threat to North America. Both countries share an 870-mile border and the trade between them increased by nearly 38% a year ago.

Trump has urged China to do more to press Pyongyang to curb its missile and nuclear programs.