Kiwis win thriller on incorrect Swede penalty in Cup trials

America’s Cup race rules officials say they were wrong in handing Sweden a penalty that gifted Team New Zealand victory in their qualifying race in Bermuda this morning.

Land Rover BAR started the qualifiers with a two-point advantage over most of the field, after winning the America’s Cup World Series, and that could prove crucial come Saturday when the bottom-placed team drops out. The outcome of each race is unpredictable and races are being won and lost by extremely fine margins.

“We will have to go away in the coming days and make some big improvements”, admitted Ainslie.

Once a call is made, it can’t be changed.

However Slater said the original result would stand.

With the pressure on Dean Barker and SoftBank Team Japan, having only won one race before the final day of Round Robin 1, the Japanese team clinched a welcome win in the final race of the day (race 15) comfortably beating the in-form Groupama Team France.

“As we were approaching, it was pretty obvious from our position that we were going to make the cross, so we still gave them plenty of room to make the jibe and went around the outside”.

The defending champions Oracle Team USA, who were not racing on Monday, are already assured of their place in the America’s Cup next month but the real battle lies further down the six-team table with semi-final places up for grabs on Sunday. “Like any sport you’ve got to play to the whistle”.

“We were pretty lucky we didn’t end up on our side”, he said.

“It was obviously a pretty good race, such an epic battle the whole way round, and I’m sure Pete and the boys enjoyed it as much as we did, probably a bit more at the very end there”, said Outteridge.

Sweden’s Artemis Racing go into the 35th America’s Cup as one of the strongest challengers for worldwide sport’s oldest trophy, after showing impressive speed in the build-up. In a typical exciting start, Burling pushed Artemis up fractionally over the start line early, the Swedes penalised gifting the Kiwis a handy nine second lead around the first mark. Artemis will face Ainslie’s Land Rover BAR in the third race scheduled. This was a race for helmsmen with nerves of steel, both teams executing multiple high speed crosses, the boats at times within just metres of each other at closing speeds of over 40 knots. The second round robin starts tomorrow, after which one challenger will be eliminated.

The race pitted old 49er adversaries Burling and Blair Tuke up against 2012 Olympic gold medallists Outteridge and Iain Jensen.

“Our job is to be certain that Artemis Racing were keeping clear, and we weren’t at that time certain they were keeping clear”, America’s Cup Race Management chief umpire Richard Slater said.

In the last race of the round robin, Barker steered SoftBank Team Japan to a 2:34 rout of France.