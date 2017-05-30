Kruger’s Wins Best Actress At Cannes & Ex Pays Tribute

When our favourite celeb couples break up, we always experience a bit of heartache ourselves, since the relationship we’d been imagining between them now ceases to exist.

German actress Diane Kruger said last Friday she took her new film role as a mother who loses her family in a terror attack to show how survivors are often left alone with their suffering.

Diane Kruger: As a human being and as a citizen of the world you know, I have not slept in days thinking about what happened not just in Manchester but all around the world almost daily, you know, and that was one of the reasons why I went to play this character.

The burn of losing her bet is overshadowed by the outpouring of love she is receiving for her big win at the 70th annual Cannes Film Festival. Only question is what took ’em so long!

Diane’s ex-boyfriend Joshua Jackson, who she split from previous year (16) after dating for a decade, was the first to congratulate her for scooping up the best actress honour.

Now that’s some good ex-boyfriending right there.

Kruger, for her part, posted her own picture when she found out she’d won that’s impossible not to be charmed by.