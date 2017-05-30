Kushner Asked to Lay Low After Reports Connecting Him to Russia Probe

On his first trip overseas, the president has been unable to escape ongoing developments back home related to the FBI Russia investigation.

Trump also wrote that “many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies”.

“Sounds like he’s more than glad to talk about all of these things and instead of getting wrapped up into a lot of hyperbole, as these things can sometimes do, I think talking with him directly and getting him to answer any and all questions as he said he would do would probably be the prudent course of action”, Corker told NBC. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programs that will save our country billions of dollars. “He just realizes that this is going to be a part of his presidency, and he’s going to allocate additional resources to make sure that it doesn’t derail him from the rest of the important work that he’s trying to do”.

Lawyers and public relations experts are being recruited, the Associated Press reported Sunday, as new revelations surface about Moscow’s interference and possible improper dealings with the Trump campaign and associates.

He declared his “total confidence” in Kushner, who boasts an enormous portfolio of domestic and global responsibilities, underscoring his importance as Trump’s chief adviser despite having no experience in politics before the 2016 White House race.

According to U.S. media, the secret line was never established. Kushner is alleged to have spoken with Russia’s ambassador to the US about setting up a back-channel communications network with Moscow during the presidential transition.

Generally speaking, McMaster said he wouldn’t be concerned if administration officials had back-channel communications with the Kremlin. Schiff said that if he had confirmation of the allegations, Kushner’s security clearance should be revoked.

“It’s both normal in my opinion and acceptable”, he told ABC News on Sunday.

CNN reported on Thursday that the Federal Bureau of Investigation was looking into Kushner’s many roles on both Trump’s transition team and in the White House.

He said the United States could not necessarily trust messages from Russian Federation, but would include this distrust as another “data point” in White House deliberations.

President Donald Trump is assailing internal leaks as he considers an overhaul of his White House staff and grapples with a burgeoning crisis involving alleged Russian meddling in the 2016 campaign.

Former Director of National Intelligence James Clapper, in an interview on NBC’s “Meet the Press”, said he would not confirm the stories about Kushner’s conversations, but added that he was “very concerned” about reports of the Trump administration approaching Russian Federation “from a theoretical standpoint”.

The Senate and House Intelligence committees are also leading their own investigations, but not with an eye to bringing criminal charges.