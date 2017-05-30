Kushner Had No Plans to Set Up Secret Communication With Russia

Jared Kushner, President Donald Trump’s son-in-law and senior adviser, spoke in December with Russia’s Ambassador to the us about establishing a secret communications channel between the Trump transition team and Moscow to discuss strategy in Syria and other policy issues, according to three people with knowledge of the discussion.

The White House has tried to downplay Kushner’s contacts, and Trump himself issued a statement Sunday night saying that “Jared is doing a great job for the country”.

The intent was to connect Trump’s chief national security adviser at the time, Michael Flynn, with Russian military leaders, said this person, who wasn’t authorized to publicly discuss private policy deliberations and insisted on anonymity. He is respected by virtually everyone and is working on programmes that will save our country billions of dollars. “In addition to that, and perhaps more importantly, he is a very good person”.

After returning late Saturday from his first foreign trip as president, Trump geared up to combat concerns over his advisers’ ties to Russian Federation, including explosive reports about Jared Kushner, his indispensable aide-de-camp.

The Washington Post reported Friday that Kushner discussed the possibility of setting up secret and secure communications between the Trump transition team and the Kremlin during a December 2016 meeting with Russian Ambassador Sergey Kislyak.

Mr Schiff was particularly concerned about a Washington Post report that the back channel would have been conducted at a Russian diplomatic facility to avoid monitoring in U.S. communications systems.

While overseas, Trump’s longtime lawyer, Marc Kasowitz, joined a still-forming legal team to help the president shoulder the intensifying investigations into alleged Russian interference in the election and his associates’ potential involvement.

Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., a member of the Foreign Relations Committee, described the latest allegations involving Kushner as “serious” and called for a thorough investigation.

Seemingly unable to control the leaks within his own White House, Mr. Trump has become increasingly frustrated.

The plan could reportedly include building a “war room” within the White House to combat the scandal and feature the return of some of Mr Trump’s more combative campaign aides, including Corey Lewandowski, who was sacked as campaign manager almost a year ago, and David N. Bossie, who was deputy campaign manager and made his name in politics by investigating Bill and Hillary Clinton for two decades, the Post reported.

That was based on intercepts of Russian communications that were reviewed by USA officials, although neither the meeting nor the communications of the Americans involved were under US surveillance, officials told the Post.

Trump has not directly addressed the allegations of the secret line to Moscow, but took to Twitter after his return to Washington to dismiss White House leaks as “fabricated lies” and “fake news”. “What that allows you to do is communicate in a discreet manner, so I’m not concerned”. He added: “Whenever you see the words “sources say” in the fake news media, and they don’t mention names.it is very possible that those sources don’t exist”.

Press Secretary Sean Spicer was also in Kushner’s crosshairs, according to the report, which further indicated that Kushner in recent weeks has been present during the president’s dressing down of aides and advisers who have displeased him. Reports also say that Kushner proposed that a secret communications channel could be set up between the Trump transition team and Russian Federation.

He said the United States could not necessarily trust messages from Russian Federation, but would include this distrust as another “data point” in White House deliberations.

James Comey – who was sacked from his post as FBI director by Trump this month – told a congressional committee in March that the Federal Bureau of Investigation also was investigating “whether there was any coordination” with Trump’s campaign.

“I think ISIS can do bad things”, McCain said.