Kushner is said to have been seeking direct line to Putin

“It essentially means creating a channel of communication with another government or with representatives of another government, that is discreet, that doesn’t go through the official channels of diplomatic cables, of using ambassadors and more formal methods of communicating”, says Peter Kornbluh, who co-wrote the book “Back Channel To Cuba: the Hidden History of Negotiations between Washington and Havana“. “So generally speaking, about back-channel communications, what that allows you to do is communicate in a discreet manner”, McMaster said.

Trump, who was initially expected to stop by the PGA golf tournament hosted at the Trump National Golf Club in Virginia, made no public appearances Sunday.

Kushner’s lawyer has said that he is willing to cooperate with congressional probes of Trump campaign links to Russian officials. In an interview with Australian television ABC News on Monday, McCain said he simply did not like Kushner’s possible ties to Russian Federation.

U.S. media said the White House is creating a new rapid-fire communications unit to respond to the controversy, led by Kushner, senior presidential adviser Steve Bannon and White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus.

In an apparent dig at the US intelligence community, Trump also tweeted yesterday that British Prime Minister Theresa May was “very angry” about the leaking of information the United Kingdom gave to the USA about last Monday’s terrorist bombing outside an Ariana Grande concert in Manchester.

The new report follows allegations last week that Mr Kushner and the Russian ambassador to America, Sergey Kislyak, discussed setting up a secure, private line of communication with Moscow using Russian facilities that bypassed the U.S. government. “He will do the same if he is contacted in connection with any other inquiry”.

The AP and other news organizations reported that Kushner in December proposed a back channel between the Kremlin and the Trump transition team. Cory Booker, N.J., said the reported Kushner meeting needs additional probing.

He says the government needs to “get to the bottom” of the allegations, and if they are true, “there’s no way” Kushner should keep his security clearance. The newspaper cited anonymous USA officials who were briefed on intelligence reports on intercepted Russian communications.

Trump tweets that “it is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies” from what he calls the “FakeNews media”.

Reuters has reported that Kushner had at least three previously undisclosed contacts with Kislyak a year ago, including two phone calls between April and November.

“I don’t trust this story”, he said.

Multiple reports have said Kushner’s interactions are a matter of interest in the ongoing FBI probe into interactions between Russian Federation and the Trump campaign – part of a snowballing set of investigations examining finances, possible concealment of information and alleged election collusion.

Trump, who had been uncharacteristically quiet on Twitter during his nine-day trip overseas, furiously dismissed the allegations of Russian Federation ties as “fake news” and “fabricated lies”.

The best news for the White House this week may be that Congress is out of session, meaning no new hearings on issues such as the Russian Federation probe or the firing of Federal Bureau of Investigation chief James Comey earlier this month.