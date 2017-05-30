Kushner said to have weighed creating secret Russian Federation channel

President Trump came to the defense of his son-in-law and key adviser Jared Kushner on Sunday, after allegations that he tried to establish a backchannel communication line with the Kremlin.

The FBI, a special counsel and multiple congressional committees are investigating Russian interference in the USA presidential campaign past year and whether the Trump camp colluded in it.

Nevermind that he didn’t always feel this way considering White House staffers have often only talked on the condition of anonymity.

The remarks come amid a report on Saturday that Kushner discussed a secret channel to discuss US military operations in Syria and other matters with the Russians. “Any way that you can communicate with people, particularly organizations that are not particularly friendly to us, is a good thing”.

Kushner and Lt. Gen. Michael Flynn met with the Russian ambassador in December and asked for back-channel communications to discuss Syria and other policy matters, ABC News reported.

The Washington Post reports the White House plans to take more aggressive action to combat the growing scandal surrounding alleged contacts between Trump associates and Russian Federation. He unleashed a flurry of tweets on Sunday, lashing out at what he calls the “fake news” media. Flynn was sacked in February, officials saying he misled Vice President Mike Pence about whether he and the ambassador had discussed US sanctions against Russian Federation in a phone call.

“It is my opinion that numerous leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies made up by the #FakeNews media“, Trump wrote in a series of Twitter posts on Sunday.

The allegations against Mr Kushner dominated an end-of-trip briefing for reporters in Taormina, Italy, where General H R McMaster, the President’s national security adviser, and economic adviser Gary Cohn, declined to comment on Mr Kushner. He met separately last December – after the election but before Trump assumed office – with Sergey Kislyak, the Russian ambassador to Washington, and Sergey Gorkov, the head of the government-owned Vnesheconombank, which has been subject to US sanctions because of its role in Russia’s occupation of a part of Ukraine. While he has called his first trip overseas a “home run”, it was shadowed by reports about Moscow’s interference and possible improper dealings with the Trump campaign and associates.

United States President Donald Trump lashed out at the “fake news” media in a series of Twitter messages yesterday after wrapping up his first foreign trip as president – a nine-day excursion to places ranging from Saudi Arabia to Sicily – without once holding a news conference.

He said that Kushner’s contacts with the Russians, if true, present “a real problem” in whether President Trump’s son-in-law should be trusted.

The latest reports in the Russian Federation matter said Kushner spoke with Russia’s ambassador to the United States about setting up secret communications with Moscow during the presidential transition. He remains an influential confidant within the White House as does his wife, Ivanka Trump.

U.S. intelligence agencies concluded previous year that Russian Federation used hacking and leaking of emails in an effort to harm Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton and ultimately help Trump win.

There is nothing inherently wrong with an incoming presidential administration establishing “back channel” communications with a foreign power such as Russia, Secretary of Homeland Security John F. Kelly said Sunday.