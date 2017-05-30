Kushner ties to Russian Federation are questioned

Trump, who had been uncharacteristically quiet on Twitter during his nine-day trip overseas, resumed his favorite pastime with fury on Sunday, dismissing allegations of Russian Federation ties as “fake news” and “fabricated lies”. Trump’s son-in-law has recently come under fire for reportedly seeking to communicate with Russian Federation through back-channels during Trump’s campaign, and is now a person of interest in the growing F.B.I investigation.

Trump also said that “many of the leaks coming out of the White House are fabricated lies”.

Current and former Trump administration officials told The New York Times that they now believe that meeting in December could have been when Kushner tried to reach out to the Russians.

“Jared is doing a great job for the country”, Trump said in the statement.

“He seems to me to be a very open person and again, I’d let him speak for himself when the time is right on all these issues and at that time we can actually render judgement on the reality of what did or didn’t take place”.

US President Donald Trump has alleged that the “fake media” does not want him to use the social media to prevent Americans from hearing the “real story”.

“I don’t see a big deal”, Kelly, the former head of U.S. Southern Command, said on “Fox News Sunday”.

In private conversations, Ivanka Trump and Kushner have reportedly complained about what he sees as undue scrutiny for his actions, which he views as reflecting the president’s inexperience and unconventional diplomatic methods.

“My dashboard warning light was clearly on and I think that was the case with all of us in the intelligence community – very concerned about the nature of these approaches to the Russians”, Clapper told NBC’s ‘Meet the Press’.

On May 26, The Washington Post reported citing alleged intercepts of Russian communications reviewed by United States officials that Kushner suggested Kislyak using Russian diplomatic facilities to shield the talks ahead of Trump’s inauguration from being monitored.

“#FakeNews is the enemy!” he said.

Meanwhile, Kushner’s lawyer has said that he is willing to cooperate with congressional probes of Trump campaign links to Russian officials.

Kushner boasts an enormous portfolio of domestic and global responsibilities, underscoring his importance as Trump’s chief adviser despite having no experience in politics before the 2016 White House race. National Security Adviser H.R. McMaster, when asked by reporters on Saturday if it would be wrong for someone to create a back-channel with Russian Federation, he replied: “No”.

His comments were echoed by Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly.

“It’s both normal, in my opinion, and acceptable”, Kelly said.

The Trump-Kushner relationship is “showing unmistakable signs of strain”, the Times reported in an article published on its front page Monday. And the top Democrat on the House Intelligence Committee, Rep. Adam Schiff, Calif., suggested that Kushner’s security clearance should be reviewed. “So you know there’s a lot of different ways to communicate – back-channel, publicly – with other countries”.

Kushner’s involvement in the proposed back channel was first reported by The Washington Post, which said he suggested using Russian diplomatic facilities for the discussions, apparently to make them more hard to monitor.