Kvitova makes winning return to tennis

“I wanted to come back not just to play, but of course I still do have my goals”, said Kvitova. “I knew this day would come but sometimes when I was watching tennis on TV, I didn’t really feel great”, she said.

The Czech was attacked and stabbed by an intruder at her home last December, suffering a serious injury to her playing hand.

Kvitova is set to face the victor of the match between America’s Bethanie Mattek-Sand and Russian Evgeniya Rodina. “I surprised myself. It felt weird”.

There were a few signs of Kvitova’s long absence – this was her first match since November 12 – but the good far outweighed the bad and she struck her signature forehand with familiar clout.

“I didn’t sleep well the days after, but I wasn’t really staying alone”, she said.

But today’s setback, albeit on a surface she has no great affection for and having made an opening-round exit in Paris a year ago, threatens to leave her season in tatters.

Kvitova had initially targeted Wimbledon, her favourite tournament and where she is a two-time champion, for her comeback but progressed faster than she thought so made a decision to head to Paris. I did miss definitely on the court, I did miss the fight. She was knocked out of the 2016 French Open in round three by America’s Shelby Rogers.

Mixing winners and unforced errors in nearly equal measure, Kvitova had three break points to go 4-0 up but Boserup saw them off, although she could not overturn all the advantage.

“I was happy that I didn’t have any pain”.

Petra Kvitova produced a superb performance on her return to action at the French Open, beating Julia Boserup 6-3 6-2 to storm into round two. She went 5-4, including the Fed Cup, and failed to get past the third round in any of the tournaments.

They gave loud support during the match, with the only disappointment the usual sparse early crowd on Roland Garros’ main court. I’m happy with the game, of course, but it wasn’t really about the game today’.

“I think this is hard”, Kerber said. This match is special to me.

After eight weeks of keeping her hand in a protective splint, Kvitova slowly eased into gripping objects and then tried less demanding sports like table tennis and badminton, playing with her nondominant, right hand. “I’m really happy that really here, the dream comes true”. I was always staring to the guys and looking if there are no strangers there.

Kvitova looked down from her room to see “Pojd” spelled out in large letters made of toilet paper.

After picking up a racquet again in March, almost 12 weeks after the attack, Kvitova targeted a comeback at Wimbledon despite acknowledging that she wasn’t “100% ready” for Grand Slam tennis.

Boserup, ranked 86th, lost in the first round of qualifying at clay events in Madrid and Rome, and in the first round of the main draw of Strasbourg last week, 6-1, 6-0, to Monica Puig.