Kvitova’s return to provide French Open with early emotions

Kvitova ended up wasting little time on court as she set up a second-round meeting with either Russian Evgeniya Rodina or American Bethanie Mattek-Sands.

Petra Kvitova made a winning return to tennis as she became the first player to reach the second round of the French Open.

She was initially expected to make a comeback in Wimbledon, but her recovery was quicker than expected and she first began training earlier this month.

“I came here as a victor already”, said Kvitova, who returned to action at Roland Garros after nearly six months out.

She suffered career-threatening injuries to her left hand but after months of rehabilitation she confirmed her return last week.

“I thought I was gonna step on the court and be emotional, maybe I gonna start to cry”, Kvitova said.

Kvitova, who won the Wimbledon title in 2011 and 2014, and climbed as high as No. 2 in the WTA rankings, wasn’t allowed to speak about the attack because a police investigation is ongoing. However, she spoke about the anxiety associated with her terrible experience.

“I did surprise myself, I have to say”, Kvitova told Tennis Channel’s Jon Wertheim afterward. I felt few times when the racquet wasn’t really in my hand strongly. I was always staring to the guys and looking if there are no strangers there. With time, it s better.

"It's unbelievable to win and to do it on my first appearance on Philippe Chatrier court as a singles player after nine years of coming to Paris", Makarova, a former semi-finalist at the Australian and US Opens, said.

The second-seeded Djokovic, who is being coached by Andre Agassi at the tournament, won 6-3, 6-4, 6-2.

Add in that 23-time major champion Serena Williams is pregnant and wont play until next season, and five-time major champion Sharapova was refused a wild card in Paris as she returns from a 15-month doping suspension, and the rest of the field might have more reason than usual to believe in the chance to claim a Grand Slam trophy.

Then, addressing her guest box, which included her parents and brother, she said: “Thank you for everything you helped me through (in) this hard time”. It was, like, ‘No, it’s not my racket, it’s not my hand’. I’m happy that I didn’t have to change any techniques or something. “But of course I m more actively watching the people around me”. “Hopefully one day everything will be ideal”, the two-time Wimbledon champion told reporters.

Kvitova still does not have flawless feeling in her hand but has not been in pain and is hoping it will eventually recover 100 per cent. I know in the last years I had up-and downs and right now I’m in actually the down feeling. “So I’m happy that I can play”, Kvitova said.