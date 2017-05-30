Kvitova triumphs five months on from knife attack

“I feel great, obviously”, she said after that match.

If Kvitova was crying for joy, another double Grand Slam victor who followed her onto the main Philippe Chatrier showcourt, World No. 1 Angelique Kerber, cut a troubled figure in gaining an unwelcome distinction that brought a hard season to a new low.

Slovakian sixth seed Dominika Cibulkova beat Lara Arruabarrena Vecino of Spain 6-2, 6-1.

She said: “This year, the expectations are much bigger”.

These two have played twice in the past and Kvitova won both meetings in straight sets. The compatriots slugged it out for close to 3-1/2 hours in hot, humid conditions, embracing warmly at the end after Pouille sealed a 7-6 (6), 3-6, 4-6, 6-3, 6-4 win. Mattek-Sands had 39 winners and broke seven times, however, she must be more effective with her first serve if she’s going to have a chance here.

PARIS (AP) – Sweat-soaked and still wearing her match outfit, Petra Kvitova was looking for someone to hug as she wandered into the players’ lounge in the French Open’s main stadium shortly after leaving the court Sunday.

There were a few signs of Kvitova’s long absence – this was her first match since November 12 – but the good far outweighed the bad and she struck her signature forehand with familiar clout.

Austrian sixth seed Dominic Thiem blazed through his first-round match with a 6-4, 6-0, 6-2 demolition of Australian Bernard Tomic. “I won for the second time, if I can say”. Kuznetsova, the 2009 French Open victor, will face the victor of the first-round match between Italy’s Camila Giorgi and home favourite Oceane Dodin.

If any of the spectators sitting in the stands of Court Philippe Chatrier were unaware of the horrific attack on the 27-year-old Czech, they would never have been able to suspect that she had gone through such a traumatic experience by the manner of her 6-3, 6-2 win against Julia Boserup, of the United States, in the first completed match of this year’s French Open.

It is a second consecutive first-round loss at Roland Garros for Kerber, who won the Australian Open and US Open titles previous year and reached the Wimbledon final. Puig suffered an injury setback after taking a tumble at the start of the second set but clawed back to claim the decisive third.

However, after full training went better than expected when she resumed this month, Kvitova made a decision to target the French Open for some extra court-time – then promptly rolled over American world No86 Julia Boserup 6-3, 6-2 in just 74 minutes on her return.

It also continued a miserable spell for the 29-year-old on clay.