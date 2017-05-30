Kyrie Irving talks Cavs-Warriors, matchup with Steph Curry

Golden State Warriors coach Steve Kerr could return to the team’s bench during the NBA Finals, but it will not be for Game 1 against the Cleveland Cavaliers on Thursday night. Luckily, he’s feeling “a bit better”. This has to be the best generation of National Basketball Association players in history with so many of them.

Coach Tyronn Lue said they’ve gotten tighter this season. Came back here, got the supporting cast he needed. “He’s doing a lot more movement, which makes it even tougher to guard after being one of the tougher scorers I’ve ever seen”. But first, let me help you understand how far the National Basketball Association has gone in these two years since the first Finals between the two. “I think maybe people just fail to realize that you just have two great teams and don’t appreciate that”.

The Cavaliers won 12 of 13 games against the Eastern Conference in the playoffs, with all four of their wins over the Boston Celtics in the conference finals coming by at least 13 points. LeBron has to be the best player on both ends of the court in order for the Cavs to win, and when he isn’t, you get Game 3 against the Celtics. “They’ve been right at the top, best team in the league for three years straight now”. Last year, the first game’s total points line was 211 at the tipoff, while Game 7 offered you to bet over/under 205 total points. The Cavs and the Warriors so dominated the playoffs as to render them boring, and only a competitive, exciting series can rescue what was otherwise a weak six weeks for the league. The Cavaliers have been profitable with the over bets, going 56-38-1 overall and 47-34-1 during the regular season, 9-4 in the playoffs. They’re a ideal 12-0 and are firing on all cylinders. “And so when you look at it, I think A, it would have been really interesting to see if another team, except Portland, who they would have taken if they needed a center”. After all, that’s what landed them the rings last time around.

The 51-year-old Kerr underwent a procedure May 5 to fix a spinal fluid leak stemming from complications after a pair of back surgeries in 2015, after the Warriors won their first championship in 40 years during his first season as coach. It was no fluke either.

But they can’t keep pace with the Warriors, winners of 27 of their last 28 games, in terms of depth. “Now, they’re not naming big guys unless you’re really versatile”. And neither conference finals series featured many close games. It allows time for banged up players like Andre Iguodala and Zaza Pachulia a chance to recover from nagging ailments or injuries.

Curry’s pass went out-of-bounds, giving possession to the Cleveland Cavaliers at a crucial juncture in the contest. But the same goes for the over, and the public bettors have been taking the plus side by large margin.

Since the playoffs began on April 16th, the Warriors have played just 12 games in 37 days or one every 3.2 days. NESN.com’s Mike Cole and Ricky Doyle kicked that around on this week’s “NESN Around” video podcast, while also discussing the NFL’s latest rule changes (and related hypocrisy) as well as working with someone you hate given the latest awkward ESPN predicament.