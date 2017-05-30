LACETT | Cards, Cats will host NCAA Regionals

Sixteen teams representing seven conferences will host regionals in the NCAA Division I baseball tournament. The Bobcats went 0-2 at the NCAA Championship Champaign Regional in Champaign, Ill., in 2015, falling to No. 6 national seed IL, 10-3, and Wright State, 8-3. SEC hosts are LSU, Florida, Kentucky and Arkansas. The 16 Regional champions advance to the NCAA Super Regionals, which will be held at campus sites the following weekend (June 9-12). This year there will be three regionals on the West Coast.

The committee mixed things up a bit this time around, however, as the Tallahassee regional is matched up with the Lubbock, Texas regional, which is being hosted by the Texas Tech Red Raiders, the No. 5 overall seed in the country. Kentucky finished the season 39-20 and were one of 8 teams out of the SEC that got a bid.

Texas Tech is the one seed in the regional, and will face 4th-seeded DE (34-21).

Had USF’s players and coaches been less confident in their NCAA Tournament resume, Monday’s selection show might have induced fidgeting, perhaps even frustration.

UNCG, meanwhile, figures to have a realistic chance at playing spoiler as the No. 4 seed at the Clemson regional against a host team that comes into the tournament having gone just 16-15 in its last 31 games.

Conference USA regular-season champion Southern Mississippi (48-14) is hosting for the first time since 2003 after setting a school record for wins.

The victor of the Lexington Regional will be paired in a Super Regional against the victor of a bracket that includes host Louisville, Oklahoma, Xavier and Radford. UVa will face third-seeded Dallas Baptist (40-19) at 4 p.m. Friday on ESPNU, while top-seeded TCU (42-16) will face Central Connecticut (36-20).