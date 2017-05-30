Laptop Ban Might Expand to All Flights In and Out of US

Right now electronic devices larger than a cellphone are only banned from being allowed inside an aircraft cabin on some US -bound flights on seven foreign airlines.

In an interview with Fox News at the weekend, US Homeland Security Secretary John Kelly said that he would “raise the bar” on airline security measures. Currently, the United States bans all electronics larger than a smartphone into the passenger cabin, affecting nine inbound airlines flying out of 10 airports in the Middle East and Northern Africa.

While Kelly didn’t provide a timing for when the increased ban might be introduced, he said airline security is a “real sophisticated threat” and he’ll “reserve making that decision until [they] see where it’s going”.

American authorities are preparing to potentially ban portable computers on all flights heading for the United States (US) owing to a “genuine threat”. “And again, if there’s a credible threat out there, we need to make sure we take the appropriate measures”, Oscar Munoz, chief executive officer of United Airlines, said at the company’s annual meet last week.

“Ensuring the safety and security of Australia’s travelling public is a priority for the Government, and we have a comprehensive and strong transport security system in place, ” Transport Minister Darren Chester said. Hey, if you’re going to inconvenience travellers, shouldn’t you at least be fair about it?

At the airports testing new procedures, passengers are asked to remove additional items from carry-on bags for separate screenings.

Mr Kelly was speaking on the breakfast programme Fox News Sunday about efforts to combat terrorism after Monday’s bomb attack in the UK.

“The reason we’ve done that is because of-people trying to avoid the $25 or $50 or whatever it is to check a bag are now stuffing your carry-on bags to the point of, you know – well, they can’t get any more in there”, Kelly said.